Susan Gross Combs, 46, Jackson passed away Monday, September 27, at her residence. She was a member of the Bach Memorial Church. She is survived by her husband, Kelvin Combs; father and mother, Ross and Kathleen Gross; son, Hagen Combs; in-laws, Lonnie and Ella Cole; sister, Michelle (Ronnie) Gross; nephew, Ryland; nieces, Cheyenne Nicole, Savannah Lanea; special aunt, Alma (Harlis) Brewer. Visitation Tuesday, September 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday, September 29, 1:00 PM with Albert Little officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery at Haddix.
Family request masks be worn and cautionary measures observed.
