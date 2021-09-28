Susan Gross Combs

Susan Gross Combs, 46, Jackson passed away Monday, September 27, at her residence. She was a member of the Bach Memorial Church. She is survived by her husband, Kelvin Combs; father and mother, Ross and Kathleen Gross; son, Hagen Combs; in-laws, Lonnie and Ella Cole; sister, Michelle (Ronnie) Gross; nephew, Ryland; nieces, Cheyenne Nicole, Savannah Lanea; special aunt, Alma (Harlis) Brewer. Visitation Tuesday, September 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday, September 29, 1:00 PM with Albert Little officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery at Haddix.

Family request masks be worn and cautionary measures observed.

To send flowers to the family of Susan Combs, please visit Tribute Store.

