Susan Marshall, 93, Clayhole left her earthly life following a short illness at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. Susan was a homemaker, quilter, a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a wonderful cook that never met anyone she wouldn't feed. She loved the Lord and was a member of the Buckhorn Primitive Baptist Church for years. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Marshall; parents, Oat and Minnie Wireman Johnson; one son, Cola Marshall; one daughter, Minnie Lou Marshall. She is also preceded in death by 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is survived by four sons, Oat and wife, Debra Marshall, Bob and wife, Sheila Marshall, Jessie and wife, Zola Marshall, Andy B. and wife, Carolyn Marshall and one daughter, Susan and husband, Paul Smith and one daughter-in-law, Lois Marshall. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren plus a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn her passing.
A special thanks to Hazard Health and Rehab and Hospice of the Bluegrass for taking such good care of our sweet granny.
Visitation Monday, July 10, 11:00 AM and funeral Monday, July 10, 1:00 PM with David Gambill and Dan Ison officiating. Burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery at Clayhole.
