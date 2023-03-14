Susie Lee Smith, age 79, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born August 11, 1943 at Vancleve, KY and was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents: Stewart and Susie Frazier. She was a retired dental assistant to many of the local dentists in Jackson, KY included Clyde Bays, Gene Bays, Rodney Stevens and John Combs. She is survived by her daughter: Judy (Joe) White of Jackson, KY. Her grandson: Dylan White (Haley Russell) of London, KY. She is also survived by a host of many friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Finley officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
