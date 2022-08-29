SWIFT SILVER MINE CARNIVAL Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Swift Silver Mine Festival Carnival will begin at 4 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 until Saturday, September 3, 2022.The carnival will feature rides; foods; and games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you COVID-19 Coronavirus News The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think Weekly COVID-19 Report Columnist ‘boosted’! Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19 First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine? Latest News Alfred Ray Campbell 2022 Jackson City Soccer BCWD receives $3.3 million in funding Douthitt Park gets $25,000 City of Jackson receives funding Free Farmers' Market Days Addressing medical needs in flood-torn areas AEW coming to Cincinnati Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDowntown ShootingKFB raises $5 millionBreathitt schools to start MondayNo Friends of Coal: River Caney residents file lawsuitAltro church to rebuild: 'We trust the Lord'BCWD receives $3.3 million in fundingJonathan JewellAddressing medical needs in flood-torn areasState works on Panbowl DamFarmers' Almanac predicts unreasonably cold and snowy Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Wednesday, August 24, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News Madison County Property Transfers: August 15 - 17, 2022 46 min ago Berea College makes donation to Eastern Kentucky flood victims Updated 2 hrs ago Madison County Property Transfers: August 11 - 12, 2022 4 hrs ago Kentucky Is 2022’s 7th State with the Most Student Debt 7 hrs ago Berea woman killed after being struck by car identified Updated 2 hrs ago Madison County Detention Center: August 14 - 17, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Woman's Study Club hosts fellowship meeting ahead of new club year Updated Aug 29, 2022 Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter DAR 2022-2025 officers installed Aug 29, 2022
