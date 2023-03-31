Mr. Kenneth Spicer’s classes had the fortunate opportunity to have Ms. Carolyn Sygiel from Boston Police Department as a guest speaker for his classes this past week. Sygiel is a recently retired detective with 37 years experience. During her presentation, she demonstrated what she and others had to do in an actual criminal case involving a murder. She showed the students such details as using video camera surveillance, cell phone tower tracking services, and interrogation strategies- using all the real life data and videos that the police and detectives used in solving and convicting the murderer in this case. The students seemed to really enjoy her presentation and did well when she gave them follow up questions to answer about her presentation.
