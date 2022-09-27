Sylvania Gentry

Sylvania was born December 20, 1950, in Hardshell, KY a daughter to Willie and Callie (Noble) Campbell. Sylvania and her family moved to Chicago, IL during her 5th grade school year. On May 25, 1968, she married Joseph Robert Gentry in Chicago and together they cherished 48 years until Joe’s passing on December 3, 2016. Sylvania enjoyed doing various crafts, and most importantly was a proud wife, mother and grandmother who loved caring for her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include three children: Bobby Joe (Robyn) Gentry of Indiana, Shelby (Jeff) Brooks of Joliet, IL and Richard T. (Christine) Gentry of Gardner, IL; seven grandchildren: Krystal, Ashely, Tanya, Rich, Stormie, Brittany and Anna; as well as nine great-grandchildren: Logan, Layla, Miley, Anastasia, Rich, Charlie, Trinity, Remi and Everson.
Sylvania was preceded in death by her parents Willi and Callie Campbell, husband Joe Gentry, and two sisters: Rosie Holmes and Jewel Fugate.
Cremation rites have been accorded per Sylvania’s wishes. A memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty Street, in Gardner, IL.
Preferred memorials in Sylvania’s memory may be made to a local animal shelter of the donor’s choosing.
Friends and family are encouraged to log on to www.ReevesFuneral.com to upload photos, sign the online guestbook and share Sylvania’s memorial page via social media.
Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Home, Ltd. in Gardner. (815-237-2526),
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.