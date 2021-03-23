Sylvania Spencer, age 82 of Clayhole, Kentucky, departed this earthly life Saturday March 20, 2021 at Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Kentucky.
Sylvania was born on August 5, 1938 to the late Elbert and Sarah Stacy Fugate. She was a homemaker and a member of the Clayhole Pentecostal Worker Church.
Sylvania is survived by two Sons; Chuck (Rhonda) Spencer of Wolverine Kentucky and Mike Spencer of Arizona, two Daughters; Linda (Sammy) Elkins of Hazard Kentucky and Brenda (Jim) Harrison of Georgetown, Kentucky, thirteen Grandchildren; Cheryl, John, Matthew, Lisa, Heather, Jaime, Zachary, Kenzey, Amandah, Brandon, Jason, Chris, and Cierra Jo, thirty-two Great Grandchildren, three Great Great Grandchildren, one sister; Eula Mae (Herman) Harvey of Ned, Kentucky, two Brothers; Aubrey (Betty) Fugate of St. Louis, and James Fugate of Canoe, Kentucky, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Sylvania was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Sarah Stacy Fugate, one Granddaughter Samantha Nash, siblings; Roy Fugate, Mary Hudson, and Jesse Fugate, and one sister-in-law Marie Fugate.
Funeral services for Sylvania will be conducted Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Watts Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Bunn officiating. Sylvania will be laid to rest in Napier Cemetery in Rowdy, Kentucky, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with additional services at 7:00 P.M. with Darrell Taylor officiating at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Hour of Harvest P.O. Box Y, Beattyville, Ky. 41311.
