Talbert Green Noble, age 20, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Jackson, KY. He was born November, 20, 2002 in Hazard, KY. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Maggie and Robert Johnson, his paternal step-grandmother, Ellen Noble and Uncle Jonathan “Lee” Campbell. He is survived by his mother: Bertha (Shawn) Ritchie of Jackson, KY. His father: Talbert (Raina) Noble of Jackson, KY. Paternal Grandfather: Green Noble of Lost Creek, KY.- Paternal Grandmother: Shirley (Ronnie) Campbell and Paternal great grandmother: Sarah Miller both of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Katie Noble (Dallas Morris) of Jackson, KY., Shirley Noble and Cheyenne Noble and brother: Kager Noble all of TN.- Nieces: Mallorie Grace Deaton and Everlee Faith Morris: -Nephews: Kyser Monroe Deaton and Mason Morris: -Uncles: Robert (Heather) Johnson and Alonzo Campbell: Aunts: Sarah (Scotty) Griffith, Mary (Danny) Cornett, Robin (John) Barger, and Tracy Noble . Special Cousins: Brayden Johnson, RJ, Cameron and Jeremiah (Lil Buddy) Johnson. Special brother: Dylan Johnson. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with James Southwood officiating. Burial in the Green Noble Family Cemetery, Nix Branch, Clayhole, KY. Visitation will be Monday from 5-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Green Noble, Talbert Noble, Dallas Morris, Drewey Lovins, Brayden Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Robert Johnson, Peyton Moland.
