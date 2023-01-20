Tammy Michelle Thorpe, age 38, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was born December 5, 1984 in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Roy Thorpe. She was also preceded in death by her brother: Ollie Allen Thorpe. She is survived by her mother: Dorothy Caudill Thorpe (Pete) Barker of Beattyville, KY. Her daughter: Tamara Turner ( (Vernon Merida) of Beattyville, KY. Sisters: Tina (John) Turner of Beattyville, KY and Peggy Thorpe (Roger Turner) of Jackson, KY; Brothers: Roy (Crystal Reed) Thorpe of Booneville, KY; Justin (Brenda) Thorpe and Tommy Thorpe (Sharon Sigel) both of Jackson, KY. Two grandchildren: Verna Merida and Ay Merida. Special Friend: Keith Turner. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will held on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roger B. Turner officiating. Burial in the Mort Jett Cemetery at Athol, KY. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
