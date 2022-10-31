Taylor Fugate

Taylor Fugate, age 79, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his residence.-He was born September 24, 1943, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Novalah and Rosie Turner Fugate.-He was a retired employee of the Deaton’s Ashland Service Station in Jackson for many years.-He was preceded in death by his son: Ricky Fugate.- Brothers: James Everett Fugate, Damon Fugate, and Henry Fugate.-Sisters: Pearlie Fugate, Polly Ann Fugate, and Dulcenia Cockerham.-He is survived by his wife: Angelina Stamper Fugate of Jackson, KY.-Daughter: Tina (Carl) Ritchie of Jackson, KY. Brother: Bill (Toy Letha) Fugate of Jackson, KY; Sisters: Peggy Faulkner, Margaret Fugate, and Juanita Fugate all of OH. One grandson: Justin Taylor Ritchie.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Lonnie Arrowood, Jay Arrowood and Doug Finley officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Ricky Molands, Elmer Bowling, Bill Fugate, Bill Gross, Matthew Gross, Justin Taylor Ritchie, Carl Ritchie, Jr.

