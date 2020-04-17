Governor Andy Beshear gave us a briefing on the state of the Covid-19 cases in the commonwealth of Kentucky. It was given on Easter Sunday, a day which has historically been steeped in family, church attendance, social gatherings, meals taken together, and the picture promptly posted to our favorite social media sites of our spit-cleaned, washed, and colorfully clad families.
Ladies and little girls donning their festive Easter bonnets and sun-dresses in bright colors. Men and little boys breaking out the season’s first Seersucker suits, boys with the option of wearing shorts (you know the ones) with white, shiny, patent leather shoes.
There are usually hunts for painted eggs, baskets laden with chocolate bunnies and assorted candies, and memories. If there is one thing for sure, Easter 2020 will be remembered, just not altogether fondly.
We shuffled around our hovels, the ones in which we have been imprisoned for what seems like an eternity, to watch our governor address us. He told us we are a team…a #TeamKentucky, to be exact. That we needed to pick each other up. He told us we needed to maintain our present disciplined lifestyles, not to protect our own health, but the health of those we would contact if we were to ignore the quarantine.
He reminded us of what was at stake if we let down our guard. If we let it down even for a day, even for an Easter.
He told us there were now 1,963-cases and some 97-deaths. These numbers were up from Saturday’s announced 1,840-cases and 94-total deaths. He told us 25,866 people across Kentucky have been tested.
Beshear told us Kentucky had formed a partnership with Kroger to provide testing for up to another 20,000 people statewide over the next five weeks. The first location opened in Frankfort, April 13. There will be no charge for the tests.
Governor Andy told us to rise up, come together, and do what it takes to defeat this most pernicious of afflictions. He asked us to forego mass gathering but said, if you do attend a mass gathering, please self-quarantine for 14-days thereafter.
He reminded us we could make a difference. He reminded us to do it for our family, for our neighbors, and for our team. He reminded us that we are all Team Kentucky and we had a job to do. If we ignore our responsibilities to our team, it would literally costs us teammates.
So let’s get out there and remember for whom we are all playing…each other! Let’s use our #TeamKentucky on things we post and everybody gather around. Family on me, family on three…one, two, three...
