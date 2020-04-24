His name was Alexander Pope and he had a penchant for being critical. In a piece of literature he would entitle, An Essay on Criticism, he penned the now famous and oft-quoted Nay, fly to Altars: there they’ll talk you dead;/For Fools rush in where Angels fear to tread.
That particular couplet came readily to mind when Tennessee’s governor, Bill Lee (R), announced on April 20, 2020 that Tennessee’s existing order for residents to remain at home will expire April 30 and will not be extended, consequences be darned.
So, on May 1, 2020, according to Governor Lee on a story appearing on CNN, “…the vast majority of businesses in 89-(TN)counties [will be] allowed to re-open…” Governor Lee went on to assure that Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group was working around the clock with industry leaders. Some of these businesses will even re-open as soon as April 27, which is this upcoming Monday.
Tennessee, like many other states which border our commonwealth, promises these openings will be under strict guidelines and with specific guidance from both state and national experts in medicine and business. These states will also work with their major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible.
Lee conceded “social distancing works” but insists the economy can re-open while simultaneously adhering to the same-type social distancing strictures. As a commonwealth, we better hope he’s right.
Tennesseans regularly flood over into our commonwealth both to work and trade. Along our southwesterly border, the Oak Grove, Kentucky area (home to Fort Campbell), the city of Clarksville, Tennessee and that area of Kentucky consider the area to be, basically, one metropolis.
There is another peculiarity about that portion of Kentucky which we don’t believe coincidental. It is home to two of the most afflicted coronavirus areas in the Bluegrass per capita in Hopkins and Christian counties.
Imagine to what the numbers both places may balloon, in both number of cases and deaths, should they come in regular contact with Tennesseans daily crossing the state line. In essence they would regularly contact mass quantities of people, both at work and in and around the commercial area, who may say they are still socially distancing but how can that even possible be?
Many with whom we talked in order to write this piece shared with the Times-Voice the belief reopening businesses in states still experiencing an ascending arc of detected cases of Covid-19 would be exceedingly foolish. These people, who wished not to be named in this story, believed Bill Lee, for the sake of money, appeared bent on rushing in where even Angels fear to tread. Let’s hope these people are wrong.
