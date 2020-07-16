Terri Branham Clark Seeking to Re-open Employment Offices
If passed, this would place dozens of UI Career Centers much nearer to Kentuckians all over the commonwealth!
The previous administration, under Matt Bevin, closed 31-employment offices across Kentucky some three years ago. As we sit here today in the midst of a pandemic swallowing us whole, that decision looks increasingly unwise.
Representative Terri Branham Clark, (District 100, Boyd County) has pre-filed legislation to have Kentucky re-open the Career Center offices previously closed. That would bring Kentucky’s overall total of offices dealing with these type issues to 54, commonwealth-wide.
Ms. Clark sent a release to this newspaper. In that release, she said, “Former Representative Kevin Sinnette sponsored this same bill in 2017, but it unfortunately wasn’t...heard. As his successor,…I recognize and agree with his efforts to establish in statue and protect local unemployment offices, because there is no doubt the need for this bill is even greater today…”
Covid-19 has shown all of us the importance of having unemployment insurance assistance near where Kentuckians live. Ms. Clark said, in the release, she is committed to continuing her predecessor’s efforts to make that a reality.
“At a time when individuals find themselves in dire need, it is unacceptable that hurdles are placed-intentionally or unintentionally-to limit or prevent assistance to access earned benefits. It is our responsibility, as representatives, to be the voice for the people and repair broken systems,” Terri Branham Clark.
If this law is enacted, it would complement a law passed in 2018 which made significant technological upgrades to Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program. The system has been hobbled for some time-it has been relying on software dating back to the 70s and that, plus the loss of 90 or so jobs, under the Bevin Administration, hurt Kentuckians when they needed unemployment insurance the most.
The legislation will be considered by the General Assembly during the 2021 Regular Session. That session begins in January.
