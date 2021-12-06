Terry Lynn Noble, 60, Clayhole passed away Friday, December 3, at his home. He was the son of the late Cleve and Ersie Miller Noble. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Noble, Charles Noble. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Combs Noble; brothers, Ronnie Noble, David Noble, Travis Noble; sisters, Phyllis Collins, Chris Riley, Gail Noble, Barbara Roblin; host of nephews and nieces. Funeral Sunday, December 5, 10:00 AM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Oat Marshall officiating. Burial in the Noble Family Cemetery, Riley Branch, Clayhole.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
