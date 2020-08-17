Terry Watts, age 67, departed this earthly life on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born July 31, 1953, at Ary, KY and was the son of the late Roscoe and Levisa Arrowood Watts.- He also was preceded in death by one sister: Joyce Watts.-One brother: Glen Watts.-One nephew: Jason Watts; Special Nephew: Brandon Edwards.-Father and mother in law: Bert and Juanita Combs.-Terry was a member of the Full Gospel Deliverance Church of Jackson, KY.-He was a former bus driver for Jackson City School and Breathitt County School system.-He was a loving dad and grandpa to his family.-He is survived by his wife: Pamela Watts of Jackson, KY.-Two daughters: Kimberly (Cecil) Riley and Terri R. (John) Wagers of Jackson, KY.-Two sisters: Gail (Doug) Haddix and Janice Watts of Lost Creek, KY.-One brother: Kenneth (Mary) Watts of Lost Creek, KY.-Five grandsons: Roscoe (Kristen) Riley, Justin Riley, Joseph Wagers, Jeremy Wagers, William Wagers.-One great-granddaughter: Adilynn Riley and two to be: Adrian Stewart and Liam Stewart.-Special Sister and brother in law: Kim and Bill Edwards; In-Laws: Lester Combs (Sally) Kenny Ray (Martha) Watts, Mark (Sally) Benham; William Edwards.-He is also survived by a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gordon Little and David Fletcher officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
