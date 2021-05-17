Tevis Ray Howard, age 82, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.- He was born June 19, 1938, on Southfork in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Ashford and Rebecca Fugate Howard.-He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Free Pentecostal Church of God.-He was preceded in death by his sisters: Iona Daniels, Lilly Sword and Rosetta Howard.-His brothers: Albert Howard, Paul Howard, Jimmy Howard, and Arlie Howard.-He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Adarine Bach Howard of Jackson, KY.- Daughters: Mary Howard of Jackson, KY and Sarah Howard (Braxton) of Georgetown, KY.-Sons: Clyde (Melissa) Howard of Lexington, KY; Ronnie (Ernestine) Howard and Albert (Tonya) Howard of Jackson, KY.- Brothers: Robert (Faye) Howard and Clyde (Maxine) Howard of Jackson, KY.- Twelve grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Lansaw officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery._Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements..-Pallbearers: Josh Howard, Andrew Howard, Travis Howard, Christopher Howard, Kyle Howard, Steven Spicer, Danny Spicer, Chad Weems, Harley Weems.-Honorary Pallbearers: Clyde Howard, Ronnie Howard, Albert Howard, Timothy Howard, John Robert Howard.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.
