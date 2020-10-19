Authorities say the child was literally punished to death…
Authorities in Odessa, Texas have arrested both Daniel Schwarz and Ashley Schwarz and charged them with capital murder in the death of the parties’ minor child. The incident occurred on August 29, 2020 but the charges weren’t proffered until one week ago.
Police initially responded to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue in reference to a medical call. Upon arrival, officers observed an 8-year-old female, later pronounced dead on the scene.
Subsequently an investigation revealed the 8-year-old child had been punished and was not allowed to eat breakfast on the date of the child’s death. The child was additionally required to jump on a trampoline, without stopping, for an inordinate period of time. The child was not allowed to drink water because her parents were dissatisfied with how hard she was jumping.
The police obtained a search warrant and found the temperature of the trampoline to read 110 degrees. The ground-temperature read 150-degrees.
An autopsy was ordered. The final report listed the manner of death as a homicide and the cause to be dehydration.
Both parents are presently in custody and their initial bonds were set at half a million each. They are being held in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.
