Families all over Breathitt County and the nation as a whole will be sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. A day filled with turkey and all the trimmings as well as family and holiday traditions.
The Thanksgiving holiday that Americans are so fond of today goes all the way back to 1621, when the Plymouth colonists shared an autumn harvest feast with a neighboring tribe of Native Americans known as the Wampanoag. The feast was certainly a time to give thanks after the brutal hardships endured by the Pilgrims that first year on American soil. The harvest of 1621 is widely acknowledged as the first Thanksgiving in the colonies and for the next two hundred years the colonies and the states would celebrate days of thanksgiving.
At the time of the American Revolution, the Continental Congress designated thanksgiving days and in 1789 George Washington issued the first Thanksgiving proclamation by the US government.
In 1827, Sarah Josepha Hale, a prolific editor, writer, and author launched a campaign to make Thanksgiving a national holiday. Her campaign lasted an astounding 36 years, until the request was finally heeded. Hale is often referred to still today as the “Mother of Thanksgiving”.
It was in 1863, during one of the darkest times in US history, the Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving to be a national holiday in which to be celebrated each November. This marked the end of Hale’s three plus decades of campaigning for the holiday.
Popular Thanksgiving Traditions
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade famous for its iconic floats, musical performances, and celebrity appearances, has been a holiday staple since 1924. The 96th annual parade can be viewed live on NBC or streamed live on Peacock this Thursday at 9 a.m.
- Turkey Dinners with all the Trimmings. Those trimmings include such holiday favorites as mashed potatoes, gravy, yams, cranberry sauce, corn, pumpkin pie, and much more. Americans are expected to spend $1.1 billion this year on turkeys in order to celebrate a Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends.
- Football. There’s no data on how many family “Turkey Bowls” will be played this year, but the annual NFL games date back to 1920. The Detroit Lions have been featured on the holiday since 1934 and the Dallas Cowboys since 1966. This year’s slate of games has the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at the Detroit Lions (4-6) at 12:30 pm on CBS; followed by the New York Giants (7-3) at the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 pm on FOX; and the nightcap is the New England Patriots (6-4) at the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 pm on NBC.
- Giving Thanks. Families often say a prayer of thanks before their meal and take it a step further, as each family member will take a turn saying what they are thankful for this year. Others will attend church services on this day of thankfulness.
- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. The beloved animated special that first aired in 1973 will not be airing on traditional television in 2022. Instead, it can be viewed on Apple TV+ for free beginning on Wednesday (November 23rd) until Sunday (November 27th).
- Thanksgiving Travel. A predicted 54.6 million people will be travelling this Thanksgiving, a number that is up from 2021. 49 million will be journeying by car, so expect crowded roadways. Air travel will be congested so long lines and check-ins are to be expected.
- Presidential Turkey Pardon. A fun little holiday tradition that became permanent in 1989.
- Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Financial insiders say Americans will spend around $160 billion during the popular holiday sales event. Sales on the Friday after Thanksgiving has roots to the early 1950s but has morphed over time into a Thanksgiving traditional shopping free-for-all. Cyber Monday is more recent, beginning in 2005 to showcase online sales and is expected to rake in an additional $12 billion of consumers’ dollars.
Happy Thanksgiving from the Times Voice and be sure to gobble till you wobble!
