At the most recent Breathitt County Fiscal Court meeting on March 2nd, a portrait of the Father of Breathitt County, Mr. Jeremiah Weldon South, was presented to the fiscal court by Janie Griffith, Director of the Breathitt County Museum. The portrait will be placed in the hallway of the Breathitt County Courthouse.
