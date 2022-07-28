Given that eighth graders are not allowed to participate in high school football, few players have the opportunity to suit up for five seasons of football, barring a redshirt season created by an early season injury, whereby an athlete is sometimes granted another full year of eligibility.
The Covid-19 pandemic of which we are still battling to some degree and the effect it has had on high school sports, what with abbreviated schedules and limited fan support, has afforded a fifth year for a few athletes who have chosen to repeat a grade afforded them by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA).
Two such Bobcats, Blake Ritchie, and Bradley Hall are embarking on their fifth year on the Riverbank as a result. For Hall, the extra year of eligibility provides the opportunity to play one season with his younger brother, incoming freshman and much ballyhooed lineman, Sawyer. Keep in mind true freshmen coming into high school football this year were only in the fifth grade when Bradley first suited up for Breathitt back in 2018.
“This fifth year is giving me the opportunity to play with a class I’ve never played with before, including playing with my brother,” said Bradley. “All of the years we’ve played sports we’ve never been on the same team. To say I’m excited for this season is an understatement.”
The four years of Bobcat football Hall and Ritchie have under their belts have produced a collective won-loss record of 31-14, including a semi-state appearance, a regional title and two district titles. “I’ve been blessed to play in a great program with great coaches and teammates,” continued Bradley. “I’m going to make the most out of this once in a lifetime opportunity, especially getting to play with Sawyer for the first and only time.”
Ritchie is equally as thankful for the opportunity for one more year. “I’m blessed to be able to play one more year of the sport I love. This year’s team has to accomplish mental toughness and a brotherhood to be successful, and that goes for any year you play football.” Ritchie also values the brotherhood associated with team sports, stating, “It’s not always about the wins and losses that happen in football but to me it is about the little things such as long-lasting friendships and a brotherhood that you establish during your high school football career.”
As it is with all the Bobcats this year, the prospect of winning a championship looms large. “But when it does come to the big things like winning some football games we want the state championship,” stated Ritchie.
Hall and Ritchie are two of only seven seniors on Coach Kyle Moore’s 2022 squad, according to the most recent KHSAA roster. This year’s senior class would’ve totaled thirteen; however, six other Bobcats (Wesley Abner, Tyler Bryant, Evan Miller, James Ogans, Ryan Robertson and Brady Tincher), taking advantage of an extra year afforded by KHSAA, are classified as juniors instead of seniors.
You can’t help but see the difference the extra year has made in Ritchie, who has added pounds and muscle as compared to that of last season. According to Coach Moore, and reasonably so, Blake has spent a great deal of time in the weight room. Already with great hands, Blake was impressive at the Bobcats’ most recent 7-on-7 competition at EKU, catching everything thrown in his direction.
Blake and Bradley see the extra year as an opportunity to be stronger leaders, taking what they have learned in their prior four seasons and relating it to the freshman class. “I want to be a better leader for them and help put this program in a better spot by the time this season ends,” assured Hall. “With the talent we have, I believe we have a real shot to win a state championship this year, but to get there we have to take it week by week with each win being a part of the success. If we work hard as a team, it will add up to be a very successful season.”
Photo: (L-R) Brothers, freshman Sawyer and fifth-year senior Bradley Hall, happy for the opportunity to finally play on the same team.
