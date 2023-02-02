Communities that thrive and survive are defined by the level of commitment from individuals and organizations that are willing to do whatever it takes to take care of the people. The heart of a community is rooted in its very fabric.
And at the heart of the Rousseau community (and neighboring areas) beats the Rousseau Fire Department (RFD).
The RFD has been on the front lines helping its community and neighbors since the day after the devastating July 2022 flood, providing food, clothing, furniture/appliances, toys, gift cards, campers, building supplies, heaters/blankets, cleaning supplies, baby necessities, and much more.
According to the RFD as of Friday, January, 27, 2023, it has:
- Prepared and delivered over 5500 meals.
- Distributed toys, school supplies, and over 400 backpacks to children in need.
- Distributed clothing such as coats, boots, socks, and hats to help flood victims make it through the winter.
- Distributed cleaning supplies, water, food, clothing, toys, animal supplies and food, fruits and vegetables, pressure washers, and tools to more than 3000 families.
- During the Thanksgiving holiday provided 300 food boxes, 300 hams, and 500 cooked meals.
- Delivered and distributed 12 loads of furniture and three loads of appliances.
- On Thanksgiving Day, cooked and provided 184 meals for families.
- Distributed nearly 100 kerosene heaters along with nearly 200 gallons of kerosene; 30 propane heaters and tanks; 90 buddy heaters and tanks; blankets/throws; and 70 electric heaters.
- Distributed gift cards from Lowes, Walmart, and Dollar General along with pre-paid gift cards and fuel cards for kerosene.
- Given out 30 dehumidifiers and 20 air purifiers.
- Gave multiple loads of cleaning supplies, clothing, water/drinks, blankets, and many more items to other local fire departments.
- The RFD was able to have a shed built for a mother and son as temporary housing.
- Provided 11 campers and one RV for families in need of immediate housing. Expecting more campers to arrive.
- Distributed building supplies such as drywall, drywall mud, insulation, and lumber.
- Provided 20 new beds.
- During Christmas holiday events, distributed over 6000 gifts.
- Provided 74 wood-burning stoves and are expecting more to arrive.
Recently the RFD, passed out nearly 200 rolls of insulation, 100 food boxes, clothing/coats, and more, all while working diligently to procure more campers, wood stoves, heating supplies, clothing, furniture/appliances, building supplies, and as one RFD member described “anything else we can get for the people.”
The RFD will continue to serve Breathitt County from its Community Building at 9421 KY-30. For information and updates, one can follow the RFD on Facebook.
One of the definitions of heart found in the Webster dictionary is “an essential or vital part of something”, a description that the Rousseau Fire Department certainly fits and should be commended for its extraordinary efforts in providing aid to flood victims in Breathitt County and surrounding areas.
