Glenn Frey, the legendary founding member of the rock group The Eagles, famously sang “The Heat Is On” when he embarked on his solo career, and Breathitt Countians are certainly feeling the heat as temperatures soar into record territory for this time of the year.
Breathitt County along with most of the state are watching the thermometers head into record highs with Heat Index values reaching between 103 and 110 and in some instances higher, which is an extremely dangerous category.
When the Heat Index surges above 100, it is imperative to stay cool and hydrated especially during outside activities. It is also recommended to give extra attention to pets, the elderly and sick, as well as those with no air conditioning.
Our area is seeing these scorching temperatures as a heat wave covers most of the country, with record heat on Tuesday (June 14), Wednesday (June 15), and Thursday (June 16) causing meteorologists to issue alerts, advisories, and warnings. Breathitt County was under a Heat Advisory on Monday (June 13), Tuesday (June 14), and it continues throughout Wednesday (June 15) evening, while temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s on Thursday (June 16) and Friday (June 17), so it would not be surprising if the advisory is extended.
Heat plus high humidity are the perfect ingredients for strong to severe storms, so residents need to always be prepared, as one can pop up without any warning.
Weather experts say this is just the first round of summer heat as another round is shaping up for next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.