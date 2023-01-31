(Pictured) James Tuner, who also serves as Breathitt County Circuit Clerk, has always had a passion for basketball and parlayed that into organizing what has become one of the state’s oldest annual basketball showcases.
On Saturday, February 4th will be the 18th Annual Kentucky Prep Showcase now hosted by Jackson City High School. The Kentucky Prep Showcase started back in 2005 at Riverside Christian by then Head Coach James Elliott Turner. The idea of the Kentucky Prep Showcase was in a conversation between Turner and former Burgin Head Coach Don Irvine.
“When I was a head coach, it was at the small school, Riverside Christian, located at Lost Creek in Breathitt County, and it was a real challenge to find other schools on our level to play without traveling all over the state,” explained Turner, “Coach (Don) Irvine posed the question, would I consider hosting a small four-team classic, with the basic idea of playing several games at one location. I agreed to host a showcase and the rest as they say is history.”
“Coach Irvine and I originally selected the second weekend in January to hold this event, which we hoped would turn into an annual showcase. The first Kentucky Prep Showcase was played at The Box, the home gym of the Riverside Christian Rams on January 7th and January 8th, 2005,” added Turner.
The teams that would participate in that first showcase was the host school (Riverside Christian), Burgin, Evangel Christian, and Evarts. Evarts has since closed and was part of the consolidation that formed the new Harlan County school along with Cawood and Cumberland. Riverside Christian defeated Burgin 63-60 on Friday, January 7th, 2005, in the first ever game of the Kentucky Prep Showcase. The next day, the Riverside lost to Evangel Christian in overtime, 73-65.
After getting a taste of organizing a basketball showcase, Turner stated he knew immediately he was hooked and wanted to expand the Kentucky Prep Showcase. And with the backing and permission of Riverside Christian School Administrator Ernie Roberts to move forward, Turner says he got to work on expanding the event immediately.
“Mr. Ernie Roberts fully supported Riverside athletics, and he knew that one way to encourage students to stay in school was playing sports and he felt like that the Kentucky Prep Showcase was a way to garner statewide attention for the small, secluded school,” stated Turner, “I am truly grateful for Coach Irvine for giving me the idea and for Mr. Roberts for giving me his full support with the showcase.”
“I know Mr. Roberts had resistance from some members of the school administration but he wanted to make a positive difference in the basketball program, and he trusted me to move the program forward. And one way I thought would move it forward was showcasing it in an event that I had hopes of gaining statewide attention, especially among the smaller programs throughout the bluegrass,” further detailed Turner.
The Kentucky Prep Showcase grew quickly and by 2008, the showcase had 64 teams playing in the event spanning over three days and using six different gyms to host the event. Turner says he utilized the gyms at Riverside known as “The Box”, Jackson City’s Goff Gymnasium, Breathitt County High School’s Woods Coliseum and PE Gymnasium, Lees College Gym, and the gym of Buckhorn High School.
Teams from 13 of the state’s 16 regions were represented and one of the highlights from the showcase was when the late Peggy Moore’s Breathitt County Lady Cats upset the state powerhouse, Sacred Heart. In the 2008 showcase, seven different schools went on to play in either the boy’s or girl’s state tournament.
For the next few years, both Jackson City and Breathitt County High School would host the showcase on the same day with five games each at the Farice O. Woods Coliseum and the J.B. Goff Gymnasium.
Turner stated while the dual hosts worked, he eventually wanted a permanent home for the showcase and with the help of the Jackson City Independent Foundation, in 2010 the Kentucky Prep Showcase found a permanent home on the hill at Jackson City High School. During the pandemic, Turner noted that he had to move the showcase from Jackson City to Prestonsburg High School.
“Mrs. Barbara Deaton was instrumental for helping me secure Jackson City as the home for the showcase,” said Turner, “I wanted to keep this event in Breathitt County and Jackson City wanted the games and never wavered from its desire to be the host school. I felt like the showcase and Jackson City was a perfect fit.”
“Jackson City and Athletic Director Junior Thompson has since continued keeping the showcase an annual event and gave the assurance that I was needed to oversee the showcase to keep it a success,” added Turner.
Turner would go on the say that he is thankful for Barbara Deaton because she is the one of the driving forces for Jackson City and she has always welcomed the showcase and any other of my events over the years on the hill. He would also express his gratitude for Superintendent Wayne Sizemore, Principal Missy Roark, and new coaches, Kenneth Patrick, and Wayne Morris for their support as well.
“Of course, none of this is possible either without sponsorship,” conveyed Turner, “Appalachian Wireless and Ashley Litteral need to be commended for being a corporate sponsor of the Kentucky Prep Showcase. Game officials/referees along with shirts for the players and coaches are very expensive and without Appalachian Wireless, the showcase would have a difficult time with the financial part of the games.”
After overseeing the showcase for several years now coupled with his other responsibilities, Turner has settled on having four to six games in the Kentucky Prep Showcase opposed to the massive events of years past. He said he is focusing on bringing in the best teams possible not the quantity. “A lot of the really good boy’s teams want up to $2000 to play in the event and that’s just not realistic. The showcase takes about a year to organize and there are so many “moving parts” to these types of events such as some coaches requesting “guaranteed wins” (while other coaches will play anybody), makes it become a juggling act, but I still enjoy promoting student-athletes. It is just the amount of time it takes to put all the pieces of the showcase together, just got to be too much when you are talking about 64 teams compared to six. Bottom line was, I had to scale the showcase down if it were to continue.”
Turner has held other events at Jackson City and across the state throughout the years such as the Kentucky Prep All-Star Games, Mountain Pre-Season Invitational, the Fern Creek Pick and Roll Classic, the Kentucky-Virginia Senior All-Star Classic, and the We Burn Coal Shootout. Many different schools have been the home to one or more of his events. A few examples are Jackson City, Breathitt County, Riverside Christian, Lees College, Perry Central, Buckhorn, Wolfe County, Fern Creek, Shelby Valley, Jenkins, and Prestonsburg. Turner says he is very thankful to all those coaches and athletic directors that worked with him and allowed him to host his events.
“To me nothing compares to hearing the squeaking of the players shoes in a gym playing defense, or when you see a team walk into the gym, the fans in the stands, the music blaring over the speakers during timeouts, and the kids leaving it all on the floor,” remarked Turner, “My main objective from day one was to promote student athletes and bring different teams into Jackson that our fans don’t see often.”
The Kentucky Prep All Stars, now in its 13th year, has had over 275 participating players that have gone on to play college basketball, with 37 that has played D1 (division one) basketball.
Turner’s most recent event was the Mountain Pre-Season Invitational held at both Jackson City and Breathitt High in November. Both schools used the event as fundraisers.
Turner says he is exploring options of a having an eight-team girls’ basketball tournament with the absolute best teams he can find but this would be an expensive endeavor. With the cost of officials ($225.00 per game), scorekeepers, public address announcer, shirts, and coaching gifts, it would take a lot of planning and financial support. Turner explained it would be very easy for a school to lose money on events of not organized correctly. But he is still optimistic about the event becoming a reality.
Over the years, basketball events have come and gone throughout the state, but the Kentucky Prep Showcase has withstood the test of time and now is the oldest one-day classic in Eastern Kentucky. “I am proud of a lot of things that have come from founding this basketball showcase but being able to survive and becoming one of the oldest in the state, is definitely something I am proud of.”
Turner says he is already planning for the 19th annual Kentucky Prep Showcase for February 2024.
The lineup for this year’s showcase is Powell County vs Letcher County Central (Girls/2 p.m.); Estill County vs Breathitt County (Girls/3:45 p.m.); Magoffin County vs Jackson City (Girls/5:30 p.m.); and Menifee County vs Jackson City (Boys/7 p.m.). All games are played at the JB Goff Gymnasium at Jackson City High School on Saturday, February 4th.
