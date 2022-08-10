The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a registration center open in Jackson at 421 Jett Drive for flood victims of Breathitt County to apply for financial assistance.
Nate Custer of FEMA states that anyone affected by the flood needs to apply for benefits but do so only after contacting your insurance company first. Custer says that FEMA does not duplicate insurance claims and may wait until after insurance payments to award a grant.
He did stress that regardless if you had homeowner’s, renter’s, and/or flood insurance, you should still file a claim with FEMA because different insurance policies cover different damages/losses and FEMA may be able to provide additional assistance.
Custer clarified misconceptions about GoFundMe donations. If you receive money from GoFundMe, it will not automatically make you ineligible for FEMA assistance. However, if you receive money from GoFundMe for something specific such as funeral expenses it may affect your eligibility, but survivors should still apply.
When applying please bring the following information: a current phone number or a reliable contact number; the address at the time of the disaster and your current address; Social Security number; a list of damages and losses; banking information; and insurance policy number or insurance agent’s name or the insurance company’s name.
Custer says currently the maximum amount awarded by FEMA is $34,500 and the grants are not income based but determined on a case-by-case basis. FEMA grants are awarded for emergency home repairs and will help with temporary housing for up to 18 months.
He revealed that the major factors leading to a denied claimed were: if an applicant does not live in one of the declared counties; more than one from the same address applies; and/or already fully covered by insurance. Another cause for denial is an applicant does not live at the residence they are filing a claim on, even if they were planning on living there, proof of residency/occupancy is a must.
He also emphasized that if you receive a denial letter to please file an appeal that it could be something simple and easily corrected that caused the denial. Custer stressed that is extremely important to leave a good contact number.
Custer added that another possible solution was a low interest disaster recovery loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA). These loans are stretched out for a long period of time and usually are designed for small businesses but are available to renters and homeowners. He further explained that those applying may choose a combination of FEMA grants and an SBA loan.
SBA loans may be up to $40,000 for applicants with interest rates as low as 3.04 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for non-profit organizations, and 2.188 percent for homeowners and renters.
Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by phone at 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.
The SBA can be reach at 1-800-659-2955 or online at sbs.gov/disaster. The nearest SBA recovery center is located on the campus of Hazard Community and Technical College at 1 Community College Drive in Hazard inside the Jolly Classroom Center. The recovery center is open daily from 9 am until 7 pm.
FEMA announced that additional disaster assistance is available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky after President Joe Biden authorized an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency work because of severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on July 26, 2022, and continuing. FEMA said that the agency had approved in excess of $10 million in aid to flood survivors to date.
