The Long Version about Pardons...Michael Flynn's or anyone else's

Micheal Flynn earned a pardon? No such thing…
I would like to begin by saying I don’t know how many of you print-readers are reading our digital newspaper. The Nolan Paper Group provides a platform for each of its eight newspapers, including the Times-Voice and we are allowed to use the platform to expand our coverage to stories of national interest and even interests more globally reported than just the in-county stuff.
It permits you, the subscriber or casual reader, to get a local perspective on the news, even various international or national news stories about which you profess interest. Let me, again, recommend it to you if you are not already availing yourself of the opportunity.
Just Google search Jackson Times-Voice. We can’t make it any easier than that.
We published, under our new digital series, What say you…a piece predicting Trump would pardon Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who plead guilty of lying to the FBI. We were entirely right. Trump pardoned Flynn just a short time after the story was published.
Now someone issued a pardon has to have committed an offense, though it can be issued prior to the person’s having been convicted of it. In Flynn’s case, he had plead guilty to a federal crime. Here is a history lesson concerning Flynn and what he did.
Flynn was indicted on multiple federal crimes. He agreed to enter a plea to lying to the FBI in exchange for the remaining counts being dismissed in settlement and his cooperating with the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling with the 2016 presidential election.
There were charges indicted more serious than lying to the FBI. One of the charges involved the allegation Flynn used his cabinet position to transact Turkish business as Turkey's unregistered foreign agent.
This allegation was serious at the least, and perhaps treasonous. It alleged Flynn, while the national security advisor on the “transition team” accepted $600,000 to shape opinion of U.S. leaders and the American public to encourage the extradition to Turkey of a longtime Turkish dissident and cleric living in Pennsylvania named, Fethullah Gulen.
At one of the failed sentencing dates where sentence was to be imposed on Flynn for his guilty plea, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said he had a problem with not imposing a period of incarceration even where the government was not seeking it. He told Flynn that Flynn had sold out the American Government and disgraced the flag which hung in his courtroom and to which he gesticulated for emphasis.
Well General Flynn withdrew from his cooperation agreement, asked the Court to vacate or “set aside” his plea, and dismiss the cases against him. William Barr, Trump’s Attorney General, filed a motion to do just what the defense requested. For whom were the prosecutors working, Flynn’s legal team? How does a government move to dismiss a case against a defendant against whom they have obtained conviction on a plea of guilt.
We are not saying the below in bold and italicized is the official transcript of the proceeding. It is a fair synopsis we offer to demonstrate its utter absurdity.
Defendant…I am guilty your Honor!
Prosecutor…Don’t listen to him, Judge. We don’t believe he did anything wrong and would now like to dismiss our cases against this fine man, including the charges to which he has plead.
Outrageous!
This was a monumental and singular moment in the history of the federal prosecutor’s office. I never heard of a prosecutor making a similar motion in any of the cases with which I was involved when I formerly practiced law in the area of criminal defense.
Well this guy was pardoned. As we discussed in the digital paper, his being pardoned is not absolution, it is mercy. There is a huge difference in the two terms.
So some person got on Facebook when I posted the digital article on my personal page and attacked me as a journalist, the story as a news item (it was dead on the mark), and praised General Flynn as an American Hero who had earned a pardon. I deleted his comment and blocked him from my page.
I didn’t do it to shrink from the criticism, but I will not abide a critic whose commentary reveals he hasn’t read the article. You can call me anything you want and can criticize me as a journalist or poor reflection of one. However, you have to read the article, you can’t just be lazy and criticize me from the headline. Those are the rules. It is, after all, my page.
How do I know he didn’t read (or understand) the article? He said Michael Flynn had earned his pardon. If he had read the article, he would have learned no one earns a pardon.
This reader can opine Michael Flynn’s distinguished former service entitled him to mercy and leniency. That is an opinion I don’t share but is plausible. However, you are forbidden by the very definition of “pardon” to argue anyone is entitled to one.
As was said in the article (had you read it), “A pardon is an act of grace, proceeding from the power entrusted with the execution of the laws, which exempts the individual on whom bestowed from punishment the law inflicts for a crime he has committed.” A pardon presumes the person for whom it was issued committed the offenses or offense covered by the act of mercy. When pardoned, the government has elected to save the subject of the pardon from suffering the consequences of his or her criminal conduct.
There is no remaining presumption of innocence extended to the pardoned. There is however a presumption of guilt. General Flynn, this hero the social media genius was extolling, is a convicted felon. He just happens to be one who was pardoned, was extended mercy.
As for his being a hero entitled to something to which no one is entitled, let me tell you about an even bigger hero. This guy, too, was an American General and he had done far more for his country than ever before done by General Flynn.
This guy was an early hero of the Revolutionary War. At the outbreak of the war, he participated in the capture of the British garrison of Fort Ticonderoga and was widely referenced as The Hero of Ticonderoga. He hindered a British invasion of New York at the Battle of Lake Champlain.
This hero played a crucial role in bringing about the surrender of British General John Burgoyne’s army at Saratoga. Yet, he was bitter he never seemed to receive the recognition he craved…the recognition he earned.
He was admired by revolutionary leaders, twice wounded in courageous fighting, and he could have easily seen his accomplishments chiseled onto every Revolutionary War memorial in the United States. You know who he is; you just don’t recognize him as a hero.
He did the very same thing as General Flynn. Flynn sold out America to Turkish interests having paid him $600,000 to use his position as national security adviser to lobby the administration (to which he belonged) to provide concessions to Turkey, one of the two governments employing him. This Revolutionary War hero accepted money from the British in exchange for using his position as the commander of the garrison at West Point (NY) to provide the British vital information to capture the all important fortress.
America had to capture a British spy, Major John Andre, to uncover the treachery. Andre was hanged. Benedict Arnold fled to England.
Let’s go easy on this Flynn is a hero who deserved to be pardoned talk. First of all, the man never accomplished even half as much as a man maligned throughout history and whose name is synonymous with treachery, Benedict Arnold. The two former generals have much in common, just Arnold’s accomplishments on America’s behalf are far greater than Michael Flynn’s.
Secondly, neither Michael Flynn, nor any other person issued a pardon, has done a single thing to “deserve” being pardoned from his crimes. Why? Because it is impossible to “deserve” a pardon.
Pardon’s aren’t deserved. Pardons are acts of mercy. Don’t blame me, that is how the constitutional vessel has been defined since the document creating it was first adopted.
This is Fletcher Long telling you to take this for whatever you may find it worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!