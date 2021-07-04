Let Freedom Ring...
the meaning of ‘Thy Rockets’ Red Glare’
Independence Day Editorial
I had four fraternity brothers who served in Desert Storm while we were in college. Each of the four were reservists who had been activated and deployed.
One of the four, Gordon Scott, who had grown up in Knoxville, Tennessee, called the fraternity house’s main line and I happened to answer the phone. He called from an Air Base in Riyadh where he was stationed as a crane operator removing land mines and the like.
“Kappa Alpha Order,” I said when answering the call.
“Fletcher, this is Gordo, how’s it going man!”
“Gordo, you keeping your head and butt down?”
“Yeah, Fletch, in the middle of a missile launch, just wanted to share with someone how beautiful it is.”
“What’s beautiful?”
“The missile launch, Fletch! Looks like a fireworks show.”
I didn’t doubt it was beautiful. What was also not lost on me, and even more a reality for Gordon Scott, was the beautiful display of fireworks he was both witnessing and describing to me were actually harbingers of death. I think about this every time I watch fireworks or hear the National Anthem’s…
“…And thy rocket’s red glare,/Thy bombs bursting in air,/Gave proof through the night,/That our flag was still there.” Francis Scott Key.
It always provides for some humor the respective celebrities and/or other noteworthy personalities who are called upon to sing the National Anthem and who forget the lyrics. Unless you have ever been called upon to sing the National Anthem, at a ball game or other gathering (and I have been so called twice), you are really in no position to criticize.
Forgetting, or blanking, on the lyrics in the midst of paying the ultimate homage to America is easier than one would think. Most would consider it unthinkable. I can imagine it would be embarrassing.
Independence Day is the day on which we decided to celebrate the assertion that this country would be free from being ruled by any entity other than itself. We gathered with family and friends, cheered on parades, while some of us went, just last night, to the Breathitt Heritage Fair/Pig out in the Park.
There were those of us who cooked out around swimming pools or in parks, then convened in our respective down home townships, places like Jackson, Kentucky for instance, to enjoy any number of recreational activities with family and friends. Some of us watched or played in a baseball/softball game, enjoyed boating, or maybe "wet a line." Almost all of us ended the evening taking in the annual fireworks display.
Regardless of what we did yesterday, we all sang the National Anthem. Many of the more patriotic sang the Anthem with our hands patriotically positioned over our hearts and tears streaming down our faces. Even some reflected on all the things we enjoy but seem to take for granted in what the majority of us would argue to be the greatest country civilization has ever known.
The great American experiment is freedom and self-governance. Incidentally, England would like you to know, it hates this holiday, but I digress.
Children sat around, Saturday night at Douthitt Park, “criss-cross, apple-sauce,” on blankets out under the stars. Many of them looked with wonder and amazement as the brilliant colors exploded into the air and traipsed down around them in a display of patriotic fervor and celebration. What occurred to me this, and every other year, was have we forgotten what “…Rocket’s red glare…” truly signified? Have we glossed over what it literally was?
On the initial period whereupon this country declared itself independent, borrowing from John Burroughs, neither “…orators [n]or artillerymen [were] shoot[ing] blank cartridges.” The bombs witnessed by the Anthem’s author were just that….literally bombs; raining down destruction and death upon the heads of those on whom it fell instead of a colorful pallet of wonder and awe.
Louis D. Brandeis, former Justice on the United States Supreme Court, once wrote that, “Those who won our independence believed liberty to be the secret of happiness and courage to be the secret of liberty.” Withstanding the bombardment witnessed by Francis Scott Key at Fort McHenry in 1814, which made Mr. Key note, in verse, his amazement at our Flag being “still there,” took a measure of courage which permitted our ultimately being invested with the very liberty we celebrated Saturday night.
Adlai Stevenson once noted, “America is much more than a geographical fact. It is a political and moral fact-the first community in which men set out in principle to institutionalize freedom, responsible government, and human equality.”
It may have taken a while to get to that “human equality” part. There are those who would argue we still aren’t there. It remains a national goal and one for which many of us continue to strive.
So, next Independence Day, while enjoying the beautiful cascade of colors and marveling at the orchestrated explosions of wonderment, both Robert J. McCracken and I hope, “We on this continent [don’t] forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their ploughs but to secure liberty for their souls.” As Ralph Waldo Emerson would add, “For what avail the plough or sail, or land or life, if freedom fail?”
More than on any other day, American citizens everywhere should be cognizant of the fact that, “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” Franklin D. Roosevelt. Let this, and every July 4th, forever stand testament to being the day which memorialized freedom’s achievement or its promise.
Next year, make July 4th your re-commitment to freedom and equality’s creation and/or preservation depending on your perspective. As Lyndon Johnson would say, let this be the present state of the union, “…free and restless, growing and full of hope. So it was in the beginning. So it shall always be, while God is willing, and we are strong enough to keep the faith.”
Look at these lyrics again, and this time remember its origins and what the wonderment of light really was. “Oh say can you see,/By the dawn’s early light,/What so proudly we hailed,/At the twilight’s last gleaming?/ Whose broad stripes and bright stars,/Through the perilous fight,/ O’er the ramparts we watched,/Were so gallantly streaming.”
Commit July 4th of every year to giving more than lip service to commissioning the concept of freedom and equality's preservation. Teach our children, still today; and perhaps, in the offing, remind ourselves, of the courage which liberty requires to insist on responsible government and human equality?
Remain resolute and brave enough to secure liberty for our souls and thus our nation? Commit to being strong enough to keep the faith?
July 4th in any year begs a question which may only be answered, honestly, deep within our individual souls. “Oh say does that star spangled banner yet wave,/O’er the land of the free, and the home of the brave[?]”
This is Fletcher Long and you can take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
