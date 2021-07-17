The Long Version...Inner Voices

Listening to one’s inner voice
If one wouldn’t around one’s mother…maybe one shouldn’t
'Your inner voice, your instinct, knows everything,' Henry Winkler
I am turning 53-years old this August. I would call that middle-aged but I don’t know anyone 106. I would surmise that makes me old.
I have done a few things right in my lifetime. I have made a cornucopia of mistakes and missteps. I would very much like to help you avoid my mistakes.
I have had a voice which has advised and admonished me along the way. Sometimes, I have listened to this voice. All too often, I haven’t. Almost to a fault, when I have failed to listen, I have paid dearly for it.
There are myriad issues floating around any person’s head at any relevant moment. Should I continue to be involved with that person? Should I buy this car? Should I buy this house? Should I continue to work here or try to find something else to do? It really can be anything.
Those of us who are older know we have a voice which speaks only to us. It resides in our heads. We are its only audience. Sometimes we listen to the inner voice. More times than not; unfortunately, we don’t.
Sarah Regan has before written that our inner voice is our innate intelligence. She once opined that “…when we listen to it,…we turn inward to hear what our body and soul have to say before looking to the world outside of ourselves for direction.”
For the most part, conventional wisdom believes it is our conscious. It has been popularly depicted in the media as dialogue between our inner angels and inner demons whispering in opposite ears. Psychology calls it inner speech.
I have a different opinion. I believe it is how the Holy Spirit speaks to us.
I believe the voice should be followed. Anytime in my life I have gone a different direction than the path down which it has advised, I have gotten into considerable trouble.
My inner voice is a nagger. It is a real wet blanket. It is frighteningly right.
I have heard it when I was buying something too expensive for me to purchase. I have heard it in business deals when I was taking unfair advantage of someone. I have heard it when deciding to eat something not good for me. I have heard it when engaging in conduct I knew to be wrong.
My life is a testament to my not listening to this inner voice nearly enough. In the omnipresent battle being waged in my own heart and soul between my inner angels and inner demons, the demons have won the lion’s share.
I, too often, have made poor choices even when my inner voice knew the course I was soon to travel was doomed to cause me inestimable harm. The inner voice has naggingly told me so, every time.
I believe this inner voice speaks to many of you, perhaps all of you. I believe the difference between the moral people and those we deem immoral may center around the good listeners versus those of us too busy selling.
By “selling” I am referencing those of us who ignore the inner voice to attempt to sell to ourselves the notion some ill-conceived plan of ours might actually work. Selling that perhaps this time it might actually net us a positive benefit, only to be left perpetually disappointed.
I have been laying out some hard truths in my column, sensitive to the fact that there are those of us, in the area, who have children recently graduated from high school. These same families are shortly sending these same children off to college to join the adult world. Some of our children have already gone and none of them are really children anymore.
As I crawl inside the corners of my mind, and sift through the good versus bad advice for the purposes of admonishing my own children, I have attempted to publish the good advice for the benefit of us all. Feel free to use or discard any of these morsels of information.
Steve Jobs and I saw this issue similarly. Jobs, who passed away in 2011, was the chairman and CEO, together with co-founder, of Apple. He had lots of other impressive positions not important for our present purposes.
He once wrote that, “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma-which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most importantly, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”
Famous actor, Henry Winkler, put it even more succinctly. “Your mind knows only some things. Your inner voice, your instinct, knows everything. If you listen to what you know instinctively, it will always lead you down the right path.”
H.L Mencken, who covered the Scopes Trial and famously coined it the more famous moniker of the “Monkey Trial,” authored a multi-volume study of the English language entitled The American Language. Mr. Mencken wrote, “Conscience is the inner voice that warns us somebody may be looking.”
That may be your bingo right there. That may have hit the nail on its proverbial head.
If I could tell your children, or mine, a bit of advice which crystallizes for me the issue so very well it would be the following sentence. Act at all times like someone is looking.
If your tempted to take something which isn’t yours, would you do it if someone were looking? If you wish to take unfair advantage of someone who isn’t in their right mind, would you do it if someone were watching?
If you wouldn’t be proud of what you were doing if your mother or grandmother were watching, then it is probably something you shouldn’t be doing. If you wouldn’t do it in front of them, don’t do it.
I know this advice will not be followed to the letter. It does, however, provide somewhat of an easy to apply framework.
Remember this, though the entity may not be visible to you, you can count on one thing and on this you may entirely rely. There is always someone looking. There is always someone watching.
There is a sentient being, whether physical or spiritual, which is most definitely watching. It is spectating our every move...and taking notes.
This is Fletcher Long, and you can take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!