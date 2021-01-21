The Long Version (January 21, 2021)...

Of presidential self-pardons for inciting insurrections…
Prologue: It appears Trump, who is no longer in office, has neither pardoned his family, nor any of his Senate and House cronies, nor his attorney (Rudy Giuliani), nor his son-in-law (whose dad he has previously pardoned) nor himself. Before everyone jumps up and down, celebrating my foolishness, just know there is nothing requiring the president to publish who his pardons.
We will not know, for sure, whether he pardoned any of the people I forecasted he would until one of them gets charged federally. The charge must relate to conduct covered under the pardon. If that happens, the accused will then assert an entitlement to the pardon's protection to avoid prosecution.
There is another reason he may have refrained. If Trump pardoned himself it would have encouraged his being charged federally to challenge the pardon's propriety, if for no other reason. Only Trump's being charged for underlying conduct for which he pardoned himself would make that question ripe for adjudication. No reason to hold-up raw meat in front of ravenous dogs.
There is a good chance Trump didn’t include any of the secret pardons for fear of news coverage blow-back. So, we shall see. Prologue aside, here is the article as it appeared in yesterday’s Jackson Times-Voice...
Come this Wednesday, January 20, 2021, I have a prediction for you. Either this article, written on January 17, 2021, will be exquisitely clairvoyant, or I will look like a fool. I am braced for either outcome.
I say this because Donald John Trump stands accused by the House of Representatives of having incited a riot on January 6, 2021. Inciting seditious insurrection against the seat of American Government is a very serious offense, punishable with incarceration up to 20-years.
I am predicting, by the time this matter reaches the Senate for trial, which will be under the new senate and new presidential administration, Trump will have used some of his last remaining hours in power pardoning himself, his family, and many in his close circle of confidantes.
This begs the question…can a president pardon himself? It seems counterintuitive, because assuming he or she can, it would support the granting of free license toward lawless behavior by future office-holders unfettered by any semblance of integrity.
The pardon power of the president is based on Article Two of the United States Constitution (Section 2, Clause 1), which provides the following. “The President ... shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of impeachment.”
The US Supreme Court has interpreted the provision to include the power to grant pardons, conditional pardons, commutations of sentence, conditional commutations of sentence, remissions of fines and forfeitures, respites and amnesties. The words, “except in Cases of impeachment,” does give legal scholars pause.
Jan Wolfe, in an article she published to the online news agency Reuters, on January 16, 2021, entitled, “Explainer: Can Trump pardon himself? Would the courts reject the move(?)” took up this very question. She had loads to say on the topic, though the content doesn’t appear to answer the ultimate question.
Ms. Wolfe tells us, “There is no definitive answer to this question, and the Constitution does not explicitly address this possibility. No president has tried it before, so the courts have not weighed in. Trump wrote on Twitter, in 2018, that he had the ‘absolute right' to pardon himself. A White House spokesman declined to comment on the possibility…”
Well, Trump said he could do it. That may well be the soundest evidence he can’t.
Ms. Wolfe goes on to explain, “Many scholars have said a self-pardon would be unconstitutional because it violates the basic principle that nobody should be the judge in his or her own case. Others have argued that a self-pardon is constitutional because the pardon power is...very broadly worded. Historical texts made clear the nation’s 18th-century founders discussed self-pardons, but opted not to include an explicit limitation on that power.”
Now, the framers expressly discussed it and declined to forbade the practice…is a meritorious position. However, so is the next argument against the practice set forth in the Wolfe article on Reuters.
“The Constitution states that a president ‘shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.’ The common usage and history of the words “grant” and “pardon” imply a president’s power under the clause is limited to issuing pardons to other people, according to University of Missouri law professor Frank Bowman.” Emphasis added.
Is there a need for his issuing a self-pardon? Were his words free speech or over the line of expression, crossing over from protected speech to inciting armed insurrection against the United States government? Well, this would strike at the very core of whether Trump was, on January 6 and dates leading up to the event, the exact type domestic enemy from whom he swore to protect all of us, wouldn’t it?
According to at least two of the rioters, claiming entitlement to presidential pardons from Trump, the rioters were absolutely marching on January 6, 2021 on Trump’s express orders. They were, according to them, just doing what they were told. One of the defendants making such a claim is Jacob Chansley, A.K.A. the Q’Anon Shaman, A.K.A. “Jake Angeli.”
There is at least another defendant joining in this chorus and she is considerably more mainstream and not as burdened with aliases as The Shaman. Her name is Jeanna Ryan and she is a realtor from North Texas.
Ryan flew to Washington D.C., via private jet, on January 6. That private jet thing just smacks of privilege. This woman doesn’t even fly commercially to her insurrections.
She is white, certainly appears quite privileged, and now charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Ms. Ryan makes no attempt to deny her participation. She is clearly confused about how breaking the law works.
Absent a pardon, she is going to prison. She did the crime and must now do the time; an axiom I would be willing to bet she has before iterated hundreds of times either to or about much less fortunate people than she over the course of her privileged, suburban life.
Ryan took photos of herself during the commission of her crimes and the insurrection, and very helpfully posted them to social media. On behalf of the FBI, thank you, Ms. Ryan. We (likely) couldn’t have prosecuted you without your help.
Ryan made a public appeal to Trump over Trump’s last weekend in office. “I would like a pardon from the president of the United States. I think we all deserve a pardon.” Emphasis added.
She went on to say, “I’m facing a prison sentence. I think I do not deserve that and from what I understand, every person is going to be arrested that was there, so I think everyone deserves a pardon, so I would ask the President of the United States to give me a pardon.” Emphasis added.
While I am forecasting future events, fat chance Ms. Ryan! My prediction: Trump pardons Ted “Coup” Cruz, Josh Hawley, Moe Brooks, Rudi Giuliani, his family and himself, leaving the rest of you loyal MAGA-terrorists to pay his debt to society for him.
Ryan has been charged, right now, with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and "disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," according to the Dallas Morning News. It is unclear the federal penalty at stake upon conviction. It is unclear whether the charges may be upgraded to far more serious offenses at some later date.
Ryan, further driving the nail in Trump’s coffin concerning his speech inciting insurrection versus being constitutionally protected, ended her interview with a particularly poignant commentary. ”I just want people to know I'm a normal person. That I listened to my president who told me to go to the Capitol. That I was displaying my patriotism while I was there and I was just protesting and I wasn't trying to do anything violent and I didn't realize there was actual violence.” Emphasis added.
Well Ms. Ryan, to quote the oft-quoted, “No good deed; goes unpunished.”
This is Fletcher Long and you can take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!”