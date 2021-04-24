The Long Version (Lesson on Journalistic Integrity)

of Journalistic Integrity
Local muckety-mucks believe their supposed statuses in Breathitt County entitle them to newspaper “protection”
"Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government," Justice Hugo Black, The Pentagon Papers
There has been an uproar, on social media, about a particular story we published which appeared in the recent print and online editions of our Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice. The complaint didn’t center on any perceived error by the newspaper but rather the temerity we demonstrated in reporting on a subject where the story reflected poorly on a locally prominent family.
This family, detractors reasoned, was just too prosperous and well connected for the story involving one of its members to be newsworthy. It would have been news if written about a “nobody” but not news when written about a big-time “somebody.”
There appears to be some confusion around Jackson, Kentucky about the role of journalism. This appears particularly true where local muckety-mucks believe their supposed statuses in Breathitt County entitle them to newspaper “protection.”
“How dare you publish that story,” is the common lament around Jackson, Kentucky these days. “Don’t you know who that person is? That is ‘So and So’s’ son"...or daughter, or brother, or some other relation the nature of which isn't important.
We very often get told, “You can’t print that story, because that person’s family member is this person or that.” The “this person or that” is reserved for people gainfully employed or serving in some governmental capacity, people who own local businesses, people serving on one or the other of our local school boards, people who are either faculty or administration at one of the local schools, or people who hold some other “lofty position” in either the private sector or government.
Our decrier’s sole reason for educating us about the person’s circumstances was the misguided belief the topic of our purported story should be ‘off limits.’ Our reporting on nobodies was funny and appropriate. Our reporting on somebodies; well we were advised to steer well clear.
I imagine many of you are learning, perhaps the hard way, your view point regarding the newspaper’s coverage limits isn’t shared by the newspaper. Unfortunately for many of you, we are the actual decision makers and the ones with the print and digital platforms.
We thought it might be useful to educate you about the role of newspapers. We may have before editorialized on this topic but, judging by some of your commentary over social media platforms, particularly Facebook, it is pretty clear the first editorial fell on deaf ears. We appear to still be plowing pretty fertile ground here.
Geoffrey Cowan is a lawyer, academic administrator, government official, best-selling author, distinguished professor, nonprofit executive, and Emmy Award-winning producer. After serving as the 22nd Director of the Voice of America, Cowan served as dean of USC Annenberg from 1996–2007.
When Cowan stepped down, he was named a University Professor, the inaugural holder of the Annenberg Family Chair in Communication Leadership, and director of USC Annenberg’s Center on Communication Leadership and Policy. He is also on the faculty of USC’s Gould School of Law.
As part of the college’s course offerings, Dr. Cowan had a 400 level course in Journalism and Communications entitled “Social Responsibility of the News Media.” It met on Tuesdays from 2-5:20 PM and would host weekly social guests.
As part of the course’s curriculum, the following was published for students taking the upper-level class, “From the birth of the republic to the present era, it has been taken as an article of faith that the news media are a fourth branch of government. Journalism has the power and responsibility to hold the leaders of the three branches of government – the executive, the legislative and the judicial - to account.”
The materials went on to say, “Indeed, that is a central reason for the First Amendment. As Mr. Justice Hugo Black stated in the Pentagon Papers case, New York Times Co. v. United States, 403 U.S. 713 (1971):
In the First Amendment the Founding Fathers gave the free press the protection it must have to fulfill its essential role in our democracy. The press was to serve the governed, not the governors.
The Government's power to censor the press was abolished so that the press would remain forever free to censure the Government. The press was protected so that it could bare the secrets of government and inform the people.
Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government.
Mr. Cowan’s course materials continued, “Society relies on the news media to describe, explain and monitor every institution of society – from business to science to sports to the arts to universities. The world counts on media from the Unites States, from other countries, and from their own societies to celebrate great achievements and to expose transgressions such as human rights abuses and political or corporate corruption.” Emphasis supplied.
That is what we are trying to do at the Times-Voice. That is what we will do.
We intend to remain the other branch of county government in Breathitt. We will do this because it is what we owe you and because it is our function in a free society.
We have the power and responsibility to hold leaders of the elected branches of government around the county to account. We were given a free press by our Founding Fathers to afford the newspaper the protection it would find essential to fulfill this role in democracy. We are here to serve you the readers, the governed; not the governors.
It is our job to censure the Government where censure is appropriate. It is our job to praise the Government where praise should be rightfully afforded.
Under the newspaper’s duty of censure, if we choose to write an article bent on exposing what appears to be governmental abuse or indiscretion, then that is what we will do; no matter to which family the subject of the article may belong.
There is but one vehicle positioned and obligated to expose corruption in our society; it is the newspaper, your newspaper. It is our job. It is what we owe you, our readers.
You deserve to be informed. You deserve to know what’s happening. You deserve to know of the good and the bad; the beautiful and the ugly.
This may vex some of you. This may make some of you displeased and even fighting mad. Our laying off of the powerful, and only reporting on the “little people” doesn’t make us a newspaper. In fact, it makes us quite the opposite.
Regardless of how you feel about it; that’s what we are going to do. You can hate it however much you wish, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!