The Long Version...May 23rd, 2021

…of the ‘Last Hurrah’ for two BHS Seniors
Skyler Haddix/William Long brace for final charge
Those of you who regularly read The Long Version are likely aware of two things if nothing else. One, I am fascinated by history. Two, I love to discover the origin of either words or popularly used phrases.
As I have been watching two seniors in baseball, Skyler Haddix and William Long, come down toward the end of their prep careers something has occurred to me. I am sure it has occurred to Sheretta and Brian Haddix too. We are getting to watch two good friends enjoy and participate in the other’s “Last Hurrah.”
As my eyes and memory feast on the grandeur of the effort, individually and collectively, I have started giving considerable thought to one’s “Last Hurrah.” There is a lot of fertile ground to plow here.
“The Last Hurrah” is a final act, performance, or effort as that term is generally defined. It’s origin is fascinating.
Now, I can’t necessarily vouch for the accuracy of this but I am willing to tell you what I believe. After all, this column is called The Long Version. There is a reason for that.
I believe The Last Hurrah comes from the War of Liberation of 1812-1813. “Hurra,” as it was first said, was the battle-cry of the Prussian soldier during that war. It has since become the favorite cry of soldiers and sailors, and of exultation, everywhere; and especially among American fighting forces.
It has evolved (as language always does) in our modern military. “Oorah” is the battle cry of the United States Marine. The Army uses “hooyah.” The Coast Guard and the Navy use “hooyah.” All of them come from the Prussian cry of “Hurra.”
The War of Liberation was among the last campaigns of Napoleon, the greatest of all of France’s fighting figures in that country’s history. Napoleon is best remembered for his defeat at “Waterloo” in 1815, bringing an end to the Confederation of Rhine. However, Napoleon’s first defeat was two years earlier, to the Prussians (you would know them as “Germans”) at Leipzig.
Now, what Haddix or Long are now doing is not as life-threatening as the Prussian army’s stand against the world’s elite fighting force and, at the time, its foremost military commander; but it has been just as interesting to watch. Those of us who have been privileged to watch it have enjoyed it, none the less.
No one would ever confuse either Skyler Haddix nor William Long for the most talented players in the Bobcat dugout. Andrew Combs (So), Isaac Bellamy (So), and Brady Tincher (So) are the marquee players both this season, and likely, for several seasons yet to come.
Sebastian “Bash” Howard (8th-grader, holding back under SB-128) has the most “upside” of any player on the roster. Young guns, like Robby Turner (Fr) and Colby Bird (8th), have shown there will be plenty of stars in the cupboard as this program continues its march toward 14th-Region mastery and an assault on a KHSAA title. These ultimate charges on destiny will likely remind history buffs of the charge of the Prussian Army on Leipzig against the Napoleonic forces.
For now, we aren’t talking about those guys. For now, we are talking about two “grey bearded seniors” who are running out of Breathitt High School tomorrows. We are talking about two seniors who are playing for right now, today.
If you are a movie buff, Haddix and Long remind me of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, cornered in a Bolivian abandoned mission waiting to boldly charge the Bolivian Army. Their connection to the other is unmistakable. Their commitment to the team and its immediate goals is undeniable. The majesty of their final, spirited charge is breathtaking.
All of this reminds me of four other famous Frenchmen whose existence is most associated, thanks to Hollywood, with King Louis XIV but whose true existence predated that particular monarch. Their names were, and will be forever be etched in popular culture, as Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan.
They were The Four Muskateers, and members of an elite guard known in the French language as Mousquetaires de la garde. They were founded in 1622 under Louis XIII.
The Musketeers, also “Musketeers of the Guard,” became so called when King Louis XIII furnished the company of light calvary with muskets. They would come to number among both France’s infantry and calvary and would comprise the royal guard outside the residences of the King of France.
There is a scene I would like to recommend to both Haddix and Long. It is from the movie “The Man in the Iron Mask” and is about a true occurrence involving a prisoner in long ago France made to wear a mask to conceal his identity and just who this prisoner might actually have been.
As we come down to the end of the regular season, the road ahead looks about as promising as charging a vastly better armed and manned army surrounding your position filled with malevolent intent. In the scene from the script written by Randall Wallace, Aramis, one of the most famous of all the Muskateers, says the following:
“D’Artagnan…Those young Musketeers down there. They have been weaned on our legends. They revere us—it is an advantage. Why don’t we charge them?”
D’artagnan answers, “I trained those men myself. They will stand and fight. But if we are to die, let it be this way.”
With that, they drew swords, touched the points in the air, said the famous creed any child from my era knows well and has cried him or herself many times when young, “One for all(.) All for one(.)” and charged into movie history. Their action was quite aptly described by the Lieutenant of the Guard as “Magnificent Valor.”
Those Four Muskateers bravely charged toward an unbeatable enemy. What a glorious “Last Hurrah.” Our “Two Muskateers,” Skyler Haddix and William Long, stand on the precipice of making their own final charge, final assault, their very own “Last Hurrah.”
To these bold warriors, on whose legends we have been weaned over the last few years, all I can advise is your seniority, your past accomplishments, your age, wisdom, prowess, and experiences, are all advantages.
Why don’t you throw caution to the wind and just charge! If we are to go down; let it be this way!
I would leave it all out there on the field, if it were I. After all, gentlemen; your pitches are numbered.
This is Fletcher Long reminding you to take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!