We appear to be further away from whipping Muhammad Ali's 'toughest foe' than we thought!
What I have to say won’t be very popular with a large segment of our readers. Perhaps that is why is it most appropriate to say while remembering a Kentuckian who was accustomed to saying unpopular things.
Breonna Taylor died March 13, 2020. George Floyd died May 25, 2020. Muhammad Ali, the Kentuckian I was above referencing, died June 3, 2016. These three are forever (in my mind) cosmically linked; not for when they passed, but for the discussions spawned by Ali’s life and both Taylor’s and Floyd’s deaths.
The anniversary of Ali's death passed in the night while so many other things were happening from late May into early June. By the anniversary of Ali’s passing, we were busy with news of the four Minnesota police officers being arrested, one of the charges being upgraded from third to second-degree murder, and protestors rallying across the US and attending memorials honoring Floyd, with these memorials and demonstrations taking place in Minnesota, Texas, and North Carolina. All of this occurred over a nine-day period from Floyd’s death leading up to the anniversary of Ali’s passing.
These “new victims” and our eye-witnessing their victimizations in many instances has awakened an anger likened to the 60s. Interestingly, Muhammad Ali was fighting then what we appear to still be fighting today. It is difficult to tell whether there has been any headway made over these past 60-years.
Many people will never get over the impression Muhammad Ali was un-American. He renounced Christianity as an imposed religion of an oppressive master. He renounced his Christian name of "Cassius Clay.” He called the name “Clay" a slave name. "I didn’t choose it, and I didn’t want it,” he oft-remarked to its being referenced.
He renounced American involvement in Southeast Asia. He refused to go when drafted, claiming to be a “conscientious objector.”
He was both charged and convicted of a felony owing to his refusal to enter the military. Ali appealed that conviction and had it overturned by the highest court in the land, the United States Supreme Court.
Many people called his not enlisting, “cowardly." I have heard people say, “He was a fighter, why wouldn’t he fight for his Country?”
There may have been better questions at the time Ali refused enlistment. During the 60s struggle for racial equality, shouldn’t someone have asked, “If he is an American charged with fighting to further the principals of American freedom, why should he drink from a different fountain? Why does he attend segregated schools? Why must he ride on the back of the bus? Why is he not permitted to eat in public restaurants?”
In other words, “Why shouldn’t the Country requiring and expecting his service not be required to fight for both his people and for him?” It seems to me those questions would have been more appropriately asked back then.
Ali was asked (by a white reporter) why he refused to answer his Country’s call to arms. Ali was asked after being convicted of a felony for refusing to submit to being drafted into the military, being stripped of his boxing license, being stripped of his world title, and being stripped of his passport.
What Ali said was “I ain’t draft dodging. I ain’t burning no flag. I ain’t running to Canada. I’m staying right here. You want to send me to jail? Fine, you go right ahead. I’ve been in jail for 400-years. I could be there 4 or 5 more, but I ain’t going no 10,000 miles to help murder and kill other poor people. If I want to die, I’ll die right here, right now, fightin’ you, if I want to die.”
He continued, "You my enemy, not no Chinese, no Vietcong, no Japanese. You my opposer when I want freedom. You my opposer when I want justice. You my opposer when I want equality. Want me to go somewhere and fight for you? You won’t even stand up for me right here in America, for my rights and my religious beliefs. You won't even stand up for my rights here at home.”
I have no idea how any of you define "coward.” It took tremendous guts to put that sentiment into the public record when he put it there.
Do any of you remember the 60s? Have any of you studied the 60s? Those were words which would get you shot and killed, certainly shot when they were spoken. Ask Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Medger Evers, John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy. Oh yeah, you can’t, they were all shot for feeling similarly about those type of injustices.
Ali could have gone into the military, like other black athletes before him. He likely would have traveled around to bases fighting exhibition bouts. So many athletes, white and black, did that in those days when enlisted. Joe Louis had done this.
Ali had to “…be a good boy,” and he would have been beloved and celebrated, not reviled and vilified. Again, like Joe Louis before him had done.
Ali couldn’t do it. He had to lash out at the injustices he witnessed, at the injustices he experienced. Why? Easy, citizens in a free country can only countenance oppression for so long before there is an often aggressive to even violent blow-back. We are seeing this played out before our eyes across the globe.
It was equally true in the 60s. It was true throughout history, even prior to the 60s.
The Roman Empire oppressed, enslaved, de-humanized, and often tortured and killed Jews. The Romans then appeared aghast, be-muddled, and appalled when there was a Masada, a Bar Kokhba, a Kitos War, or any of the smaller and rather common “Messianic" revolts and uprisings which were led by claimed “Messiahs" before the appearance of the actual Messiah.
Professor Mark Schaller, a well-known and respected cultural psychologist, in a published paper discussing the war in Vietnam entitled, Present Tense, related “The US was fighting enemies who proclaimed the right to enslave or exterminate inferior races. Presumably, American citizens were united in detesting such hateful ideologies. Yet American minorities at home still faced discrimination and abuse.”
With the benefit of hindsight, we must admit Muhammad Ali’s refusing to fight for a government discriminating against his race at home, under the pretense of eradicating enslavement and extermination of inferior races abroad, did more to bring racial equality into the American discussion than his military service would have done? George Floyd’s death, Breonna Taylor’s death, and deaths like these, have again brought that discussion to the fore of American consciousness.
I watched President Trump’s address to the sparse crowd, Saturday evening, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His “cavalier” attitude about the oppressed coupled with his incessant pandering to the oppressors has, and may continue to, exact a toll on his approval ratings and polling numbers. He may, one day soon, wish he had shown more empathy.
Ali was never a coward. Neither were the George Floyds out there who have now sacrificed their lives for us to have a badly needed national discussion or "honest look" at our nation and its continuing to stand in the world as a leading force for equality and freedom.
We needed to look in the mirror and ponder our reflection. What are we? What have we become?
There are lots of ways to be a hero. There are lots of ways to be courageous.
It took more courage for our Lord and Savior to erect an ethereal and ecclesiastical empire which eventually, and with love, toppled and subsumed all earthly ones. Jesus’s message of peace and love, when it has been followed, has done more than any standing Army.
Jesus certainly could have chosen to raise an army and crush his “oppressors” but, the fact he elected another path, doesn’t make Him a coward, in my mind, but you are free to disagree. Muhammad Ali could have gone into the Army, been celebrated like Jackie Robinson and Joe Louis, and followed the advice of W.E.B. Du Bois, given on the eve of World War I, and “… forget [his] special grievances and close ranks shoulder to shoulder with [his] white fellow citizens…fighting for democracy…”
The fact Ali chose to use a religious and conscientious objection to the draft, and, as Davis noted, “…[pay] the price…” to bring clarity to racial inequality at home, instead of “going along to just get along,” was its own brand of bravery, its own brand of strength. In that way, Ali fought more for his country domestically than he could have done in Southeast Asia. None of this makes Muhammad Ali cowardly in my mind; but again, you are free to disagree.
As I have many times before published, I neither love nor even wish to live in an America where people, because of their race, are not permitted the full benefit of justice, permitted equal opportunities, or permitted to engage in their own pursuit of happiness. What was occurring domestically in the sixties was more foul and more an enemy to American Democracy than any army we faced in Vietnam.
I believe history supports it took the conscientious objection of a black man from Louisville, Kentucky to begin to combat the most daunting and pernicious of opposition to the concept of freedom. What Ali faced out of the ring was way scarier than any man he faced in it.
Maybe 60 years later, the blood which has been spilt, will finally bring us the rest of the way home. That is my earnest hope, anyway. Truthfully, we must admit, we don't appear to have made much progress.
Take it for what it is worth, but…THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
