The Long Version… of a civics lesson about the ‘Electoral College’

We are coming to the end of this Constitutional Crises, with an end in sight but more fireworks almost certainly yet to come
I feel as though this year’s presidential election season has been somewhat of a civics lesson. That is what happens when democratic institutions and democratic norms are under constant and persistent attack. It seems “normal” Americans start revisiting old civics lessons attempting to rediscover the apparatus of a working institutional republic.
Now Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Regardless of what you may hear or even believe, that is a cold-stone fact. However, our Constitution was written before instant communication. The apparatus, because of this, still works slowly.
Monday was a threshold day for our republic. Many people around the county may not have realized the significance, just as there were a sundry of other dispositive days which, in a normal year, might have escaped notice.
Here’s where we are as a country. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have all certified its votes. Electors have been selected and named. The Electoral College met Monday and formally cast their ballots for both president and vice-president.
The ballots are in transit to Washington, D.C. as you read this editorial. Once they arrive, the votes will be counted by Congress on January 6, 2021. We believe and forecast Biden will be inaugurated. Inauguration is constitutionally set for noon on January 20.
That is all she wrote, as we say in the mountains. There will be no more lawsuits, no more challenges, and all the protesting in the world will make scant difference absent secession from the union by the particularly peeved states and/or commonwealths across America, or outright overthrow of the United State’s government.
This system, skeletally above defined, has been detailed in US law over the last 200-plus years. These mechanisms haven’t seen dispositive change since the 1870s.
Here are the specifics. As a matter of law, electors met this past Monday because it was the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December. This was set up this way to permit the respective states enough time, after Election Day (the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November), to settle disputes over results. We discussed some of this in an article we published about and on Safe Habor Day. You may remember it.
The time limitations are to enable both the general and electoral elections to occur the first part of the months of November and December. This was largely to allow time for newly elected presidents and vice-presidents to make their way to Washington for inauguration.
This past Monday, the Electoral College met. Electors gathered in their states and cast votes, individually and on paper ballots, for the offices of president and vice-president. The place of gathering is different from state to state and is usually set in each state’s law. Most states meet in its state capitol or the governor’s office.
The Constitution is clear “electors” and not “voters” select the president and vice-president. Congress counts these votes. Upon a candidate’s reaching 270-electoral votes, a new president and vice-president are only then elected.
Electors were picked in the spring or summer in each state by its respective political parties. Often, electors are party big-timers.
Sometimes they are governors, or elder statesmen. Former President, Bill Clinton, and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, are two of New York’s electors, just as an example.
After the election and before the Electoral College meets, each state or commonwealth are supposed to prepare certificates of ascertainment. Certificates of ascertainment are official documents outlining the election result and the slate of electors. If you wish to see who Kentucky’s electors are, go online to the National Archives website, where you will find they are posted.
For those still holding out hope for a Trump Electoral College victory, there is nothing in the Constitution or federal law requiring an elector to support the candidate who won the state. State law is different however, as there are penalties and fines for such a failure in most states, Kentucky included.
An elector who doesn’t vote consistent with the popular vote in his or her state is called a “faithless elector.” Laws penalizing “faithless electors” have been upheld by the Supreme Court recently.
There were ten “faithless electors” after the 2016 election, some of whom voted for Colin Powell while others voted for Faith Spotted Eagle. Faith Spotted Eagle is a Native American activist and politician many of you were unaware ran in 2016.
Now, the Kentucky electors met on Monday. These meetings were to take place between 10a.m. ET on the east coast and 7p.m. ET in Hawaii. The votes were recorded in writing and then counted.
The electors then signed six (6) copies of the Certificate of Vote. The National Archives posted those Certificates of Vote, when received, and you can access the website to see how they were registered if you choose.
An elector died after being appointed but before registering his vote. His vote was declared “vaccant” and it was replaced from a pool of alternates. In some states, there were alternate electors automatically standing-by, just in case.
You may have noticed we before referenced six (6) copies of the Certificate of Vote. One copy was mailed to the president of the US Senate (Mike Pence) to be officially counted on January 6 in Congress.
Two (2) copies went to each state’s or commonwealth’s Secretary of State. Two (2) copies went to the National Archives and Records Administration. One (1) copy, a backup, went to the presiding judge in the district where the electors met. All copies were sent by registered mail.
This year, three (3) states, Colorado, Nevada, and Utah, held virtual meetings by video conference. As you can tell, COVID-19, having altered every other facet of American life in 2020, impacted even this.
The Certificate of Vote mailed to the president of the Senate, by registered mail Monday, has to be delivered to the Senate, on or before December 23rd. There is a question concerning whether the sitting president, Donald Trump, will recognize the outcome of this year’s election. It doesn’t presently appear he will. However, he does not need to and his failing to do so doesn’t impact the outcome.
Now if you are wondering whether the shenanigans are over, they likely aren’t. Republican lawmakers may raise objections during the counting of the votes on January 6.
If a member of the House and Senate both raise an objection, the two houses of Congress may then adjourn to their respective chambers to consider the objection. This has before happened and recently.
Democrats in 2016 in the House raised such an objection. The objection died for want of a “second” from a senator.
Both Houses would have to sustain the objection, which seems unlikely with a Democratically held House, for the objection to go any farther. So, while the end result seems assured, so is the likelihood for drama, in Congress, on January 6.
The Supreme Court of the United States recently tossed out Texas’ attempt to void millions of votes in four states, none of which were Texas. Texas’s bid was joined by Trump, 126- Republican members of Congress, and more than a dozen GOP attorneys general.
The Court ruled Texas lacked “standing” too sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin over election rules it claimed to be unconstitutional when those rules or laws don’t concern Texans. A person seeking judicial redress has to demonstrate having suffered harm.
Here Texas wasn’t harmed from enactments codified in states other than Texas. We don’t have national elections under our Constitution. We have a collection of state elections. Each state is free to administer its own elections how it chooses.
Why is this being editorialized now? What does it matter? Why the need for the civics’ lesson?
There is an easy and ready answer here. This entire previous four years has caused people to revisit outdated concepts like the Constitution, the Rule of Law, and other democratic mechanisms. When everything you think you knew is under perpetual attack, it requires citizens to revisit many things that citizen has always before taken for granted.
Here endeth the lesson, as the Good Book often says. This entire process, so far, has been anything but boring. It doesn’t appear it will get boring anytime soon.
This is Fletcher Long, telling you this little civics’ lesson was offered, free of charge. You are encouraged to take it for whatever you find it to be worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!