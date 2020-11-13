Election 2020…a wake-up call
Results were a referendum but not for whom you think
There are those around the community who will expect me to gloat. After all, my guy (Joe Biden) has won, or so it appears whenever the dust finally settles between court challenges and recounts.
However, these particular results frighten me. What is the reason for my fear? It is because the worst president in history nearly gained re-election, garnering over 70-million votes across the country. I feel I just watched a fascist dictator run on a platform of we no longer need Democracy and selling it to over 70-Million of our fellow Americans.
We dodged a bullet here. The Democrats didn’t come even close to the referendum they believed they would or will claim.
It reminds me of a jury trial I conducted over 20-years ago. In that trial, I represented a defendant who really couldn’t have been any less guilty.
He was one of two being tried, and the evidence against the co-defendant wasn’t very incriminating either and he was “the guiltier of the two.” My defendant had literally done nothing but work the counter at a place the police were surveilling.
He wasn’t the co-defendant’s partner. There was no evidence he shared in the assets or liabilities of the business. He, literally, just worked there.
In spite of this, the jury came in 11-1 to convict both defendants. For those who don’t know, that means the jury was “hung.”
The government attempted to reset the matter after its being declared a mistrial. The judge strongly insinuated to the prosecutor the government wouldn’t survive another post-case-in-chief motion for judgement of acquittal should it get re-tried.
The government dismissed the two cases. Both defendants were effectively acquitted.
I was a young lawyer then and should have felt warm and toasty about the functional victory. However, I have always been honest, particularly with myself, and knew I had to have done a poor job seating that jury.
How in the world did 11 of the 12 jurors, who I assumed had just watched the trial I had helped conduct, come away convinced, beyond a reasonable doubt, my client was guilty of the charged offenses? My mind was boggled.
I came away committed to the reality I needed to improve my future performances, especially in the area of jury selection. I was lucky this time. I shouldn’t count on this outcome repeating unless I was willing to work toward improving my performance as a jury-trial lawyer.
Democrats across the country should not take any solace in this year’s outcome. We narrowly won, at the top of the ticket, running against a candidate who embodies all the negative attributes of a Richard Nixon/Herbert Hoover/George Wallace, 21st-century clone.
There was no “blue wave” of sweeping righteous indignation. The only race in which we did well was for president; and, even there, not by close to the margins predicted. We got kicked in the rear both there and everywhere else.
Where’s the mandate? We won, but we must obviously work on the party’s message. Too many Americans have shown, via the vote, they reject our progressive side’s socialism/one-payer health care/“Green New Deal” agenda.
Our party's “far left” will start immediately pushing this same agenda post-inauguration. Presently, it has shown it is a loser.
The Donald would have wiped the map with the Democrats had Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, or Pete Buttigieg headed the ticket. That is a fact, Progressives. Sorry, learn to deal with it! Try to learn from it!
It reminds me of the time I was eating with my Republican parents in a restaurant in Knoxville, Tennessee, shortly after the Bush v. Gore decision. George W. Bush had run against Al Gore in an election where Gore would garner 50,999,897 of the popular vote to Bush’s 50,456,002. Regardless, George Bush would still end up the “winner.”
This was the election where the two parties argued over “hanging chads.” That argument ended up before the Supreme Court of the United States and the recount in Florida was halted, awarding the office to Bush.
The federal Supreme Court reversed the Florida version’s request for a selective manual recount of Florida’s presidential election ballots. The federal court’s 5-4 decision, published December 12, 2000, handed Bush Florida’s 25-electoral college votes (Florida now has 29 EC votes) making him “President-elect.”
I was feverishly in favor of the decision. I was a Republican die-hard then. My politics have changed over the years along with my circumstances.
So, I am in this restaurant and some guy who was visually and obviously tougher than I, harder than I, and who knew much less about the law than I (I felt, anyway), started spouting off in the restaurant about what a fix, rigged bunch of crap the Bush v. Gore decision was. I was pursuing, at that time, a “white-collar,” legal career. This guy was the very picture of “down-to-earth,” blue-collar laborer or craftsman.
I went up and told the guy I wanted him to lower his voice and, further assured him he didn’t know about what he was talking in a very condescending way. He asked me what I “did for a living?” I told him I was a lawyer.
He grabbed me by the wrists. His grip felt like a calloused vice.
He turned over my hands and told me I had the milky-white, soft hands of a girl, over the uproarious laughter from his table-mates. He told me I had no idea what a hard-day’s work was.
He assured me I had never worked an honest day in my entire life. He loudly proclaimed he probably made three-times what I made a year. He shouted that it was I who, “knew nothing.”
Now, I don’t like being man-handled and I am very willing to fight. I would have fought that guy right there, but I knew this guy would have made short work of me. Besides, everything he said, even the part where he made way more money than I, was probably true.
The part about my hands, still true today, was definitely true then and even more so. If what I am doing now isn’t work, then I haven’t worked a day in my life.
I run across the same-type guy all over the streets of Jackson, Kentucky. I have friends all over town who are basically this guy.
There is one glaring exception today and it is the piece of the puzzle we better figure out Democrats. That guy, in that restaurant, is no longer with us. We have lost that guy.
That guy, and millions like him, all just voted a straight Republican ticket. That guy, and millions like him, all voted for Donald Trump. That guy, and millions like him, hate us while pledging complete fealty to a Donald Trump who has worked far fewer “honest days" than I, who has come from an imminently more privileged background than I, and whose hands are even more callous-free and milky-white than mine and as soft as the down from your grandmother's feather-pillow.
Basically, the Donald is everything this guy despised about me, on steroids. He doesn’t have the first thing in common with his supporters. Isn’t life perfectly rife with contradictions?
Again, and it is worth saying a second time, we have lost that guy. The Democrats have gone from the party of the blue-collar, working man and woman, to the party of the Starbucks, "East-coast/West-coast," soft-handed elitist born to privilege. We have become the party of the Donald Trump-types and their pampered do-nothing, worth-nothing offspring. We are the party of the Jared Kushner-types who can’t spell “honest day’s work” even where spotted three-quarters of the letters.
The problem is we don’t outnumber those tough, manual-labor types, nor will we ever. We have to figure out how to fashion a platform attractive to the people who have left us. We have to get salt of the earth, honest, working men and women back in the party's fold.
We won’t always be able to count on the Republicans having nothing better to run for president than a reality-show, bankrupt, milk-toast, mamby-pamby, effeminate buffoon. We were lucky this year. Our luck is expiring.
We better course-correct, and I mean right now. If we don’t, we may have won for the last time.
This is Fletcher Long, and you can take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.