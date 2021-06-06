The Long Version...of an unexpected COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Strikes Again!
This time we’re hit by a haymaker we never saw coming
Economic Impact Immeasurable
‘This is one of those things that happens in life…,’ Jon Rahm
I believe The Godfather is the greatest cinematic trilogy in the history of motion pictures. There are tons of quotable lines from those three pictures. I have seen them all dozens of times.
One of my favorites scenes was when Michael Corleone, in The Godfather, Part 3, decides he would leave the crime business to make the family legitimate. No matter how hard he tried, his mafia partners sabotaged his every move. Ultimately, Michael was pulled back into a life he was trying to leave.
Michael’s line, “Just when I think I’m out, they pull me back in,” is both iconic and oft-quoted for a variety of purposes. I believe I have before used that very line in a prior Long Version.
I felt this very way upon hearing that Jon Rahm, of Spain, had been withdrawn from The Memorial Tournament on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The reason for his being withdrawn…he tested positive for COVID-19.
Our country is in the midst of reopening. A very significant percentage of adult America has been vaccinated by one of the existing vaccines to gain emergency approval by the FDA (Food & Drug Administration). Our numbers, here in Breathitt County, are approaching “zero” in "active cases," thus signaling the end of our newspaper’s longest running, weekly series in the its 133-year history.
“Just when [we] think [we’re] out, [COVID-19] pulls [us] back in.” Seems that has now become our line.
I remember my son telling me about it on Saturday evening. I looked at him and said, “Positive COVID test? Is that even still a thing?”
I thought we were past this. I see NBA playoff games playing before big crowds, the College World Series packing the house, and PGA Tour events looking exactly like how I remembered from the pre-COVID-19 days.
This bit of news was particularly heinous. Rahm had played 54 of the 72-hole event and was holding a very commanding, 6-shot lead. This type of lead would have virtually assured his winning the event.
Just as a guesstimate, I figure there to be between 20-30 professional events a year, so let’s make our number 25. Assuming the tour has been played over the last century, which it has, and assuming there were years with heavier calendars and years where calendars were leaner; let’s guess the Tour has averaged around “25” events yearly over that time-frame. If that’s our number, the Tour has hosted around 2,500 professional golf tournaments in the last century.
According to information researched online, a professional golfer has blown a 6-shot, 54-hole lead in a 72-hole tournament, only 7-times in Tour history. That means Rahm has just been withdrawn, owing to a positive COVID-19 test result, from a tournament he had a 0.0028 percent chance of losing.
If we are to round up, Rahm had roughly 997 in 1,000 chances of winning the tournament. He was assured of cashing a very sizable check even had he choked it in and not won the whole thing. He will now take home zero.
So what is the economic impact visited on Rahm? Well, the winner’s purse at The Memorial is $1,674,000. He was going to win that.
Who placed a wager on Rahm to win The Memorial at his pre-tournament odds of 10-1 (+1000)? That money was in the bank. What now?
The purse next week at The Palmetto Championship will be $1,314,000. We have arrived on that figure based on the winner’s cut on Tour generally equalling 18% of the entire purse. Next week’s purse at The Palmetto Championship is 7.3-million.
The week following is our nation’s national championship; The US Open. Rahm will be out of quarantine then, but coming off an imposed layoff from competition. How will that impact his play in that major tournament?
What is the economic impact visited on both Rahm and everybody else from this, like Rahm’s caddie? I have heard caddie’s pocket 10% of the player’s prize money. Rahm’s caddie has just lost out on $194,000.
Hard to estimate the total economic impact. It is in the millions and not all of the people impacted can afford to be as casual about it as others.
The PGA Tour released a statement. You can always count on these guys to supply the human empathy perspective in the delicate handling of such matters.
In its statement, the Tour said, “[Jon] Rahm has tested negative every day, but his most recent test – which was performed after the conclusion of his second round and before the start of his third round – returned positive at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET while Rahm was on the golf course. The PGA TOUR’s medical advisor requested a confirmatory test on the original sample, which came back at 6:05 p.m. ET, and was also positive.”
Well, that statement was right from the heart. Nicely done. Way to empathize with those out large sums of money practically deposited; practically spent.
As for Rahm, he released, “I’m very disappointed in having to withdraw from The Memorial Tournament,” said via Twitter. "This is one of those things that happens in life, one of those moments where how we respond to a setback defines us as people. I'm very thankful that my family and I are all OK.”
Spoken like a man who didn’t need the money anyway. The caddie and a legion of gamblers may beg to differ. Let me promise you this; my statement doesn’t sound anything similar to Rahm’s if I am denied a virtually assured, lottery-ticket sized paycheck because of a positive COVID-19 test result.
I am not sure what I would say. I am quit certain it would violate close to all of Nolan Media’s publishing standards.
Rahm was placed in contact tracing protocols upon the PGA learning he was in close contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive before the tournament commenced. Rahm elected to play anyway which may have accounted for the civility of his statement. Rahm knew he would be tested daily.
Rahm had restricted access to the indoor facilities at Muirfield Village Golf Club in the interim. He must have been staying at the Muirfield’s “Leper Colony.”
Rahm was asymptomatic. He was tested daily. He tested negative every day until the third one.
Now, Rahm will be isolated for 10-days. Life will continue on its axis, minus Rahm. So will the PGA Tour.
The PGA has held 50-events since its return to play. There have been only four positive tests the whole time, including Rahm’s. Rahm said he looks forward to watching the showdown for the winner’s purse, tomorrow, with all of us.
So, who will win the money sans Jon Rahm? Will it be Collin Morikawa or Patrick Cantlay or can Branden Grace and/or Scottie Scheffler take the title?
Can Max Homa make up six-shots over the final round to win it? We’ve already discussed the odds of that.
Maybe, the real winner is some scientist in some laboratory in Wuhan, China who may have released this virus while testing the potency of an extremely potent, biological weapon of mass destruction. He or she may not have conquered the world. However, he or she has certainly done a number on Dublin, Ohio and the PGA Tour.
This is Fletcher Long and you may take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!