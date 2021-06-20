of 'sketchy' people...
'Pray for me Sister, PRAY FOR ME!' Frank Clement, former Governor of Tennessee
I am a native Tennessee, born in Memphis, and didn’t move to Kentucky until I was 7-years of age. I attended The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, graduated from law school in Nashville, and practice the entirety of my legal career in Nashville, Springfield, and Clarksville. I am amply capable of claiming myself a Tennessean.
One of Tennessee’s more popular governors was Frank Clement. Clement was “before my time” but his legend lived long after him and most Tennessee colleges and universities have a “Clement Hall” among its dormitories. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville certainly does.
Clement was described in a book I read (The Secrets of the Hopewell Box, James D. Squires, released March 6, 1993) as “A handsome, sleepy-eyed lawyer and ex-FBI agent from Dickson, a little town southwest of Nashville,…(who was) only thirty-two years old (when first elected Governor of Tennessee), but had been groomed by the Crump crowd almost from boyhood. He had an actor’s face, a big booming voice, and the brashness of a daylight burglar.”
The Nashville Tennessean, Nashville, Tennessee’s largest circulated newspaper, had another name for Frank Clement. To that periodical, he was Crump’s “gorgeous little stooge.”
Edward Hull Crump was a politician from Memphis, Tennessee and a Democrat. He was called by one and all, “Boss Crump.” He was the dominant force in Memphis politics, and Tennessee politics too, for the first-half of the 20th-Century. At the time, Memphis employed a commission form of government.
He was elected and served as mayor of Memphis from 1910-1915 and briefly in 1940. However, he practically appointed every mayor who was ever elected in Memphis from 1915-1954. My mother tells me there was a political jingle which used to get aired in Memphis, Tennessee which had lyrics along the lines of “If Mr. Crump don’t allow it; it ain’t gonna happen here!”
That lyric likely applied to Memphis, Tennessee. It could have as easily applied to all of the Volunteer state.
Frank Clement was a politician who benefited from being so engaged at a time one wasn’t so easily rousted from the arena by one’s personal life. He was a reputed heavy drinker and runner of the women-folk.
For those of you who are Masons in Jackson, Kentucky; Frank Clement was legendary in Masonic temples all over the Nashville area. When I was turning in my degree lectures, after diligent study and application, I was praised for the speed with which I took to the practice. However, I was also told I was no Frank Clement.
Legend has it, and I was told, Governor Clement had such a fine memory that he turned in his lectures immediately following his having had the degrees conferred on him. I find it hard to believe; but that is what I was constantly told.
There were lots of people, especially among the charismatic, Christian crowd who didn’t care much for Governor Clement. One of my favorite tales is about that very thing. This story is one I can’t necessarily swear is true, and the origin of which I have long ago forgotten, but one I oft-heard when living in Nashville.
The story goes that Frank Clement, ever the consummate politician, attended a church revival to drum-up political support. A woman attending the revival was not pleased to see him there. Who knows, she may have been a Republican but I don’t know that to be the case.
Anyway, she walks up to the Governor and says, “Frank Clement, how dare you! How dare you come into this Revival, in the presence of God and his God-fearing flock, with your womanizing and drinking ways. How dare you!”
Governor Clement, I am told, grasped her about the shoulders, looked deeply into her eyes, and said, “I know it. Pray for me, Sister. PRAY FOR ME!”
Clement had made a great point. I would reiterate that same point, in a round about way, one Sunday when peeing at the urinal at Springfield Baptist Church in Springfield, Tennessee.
I was Springfield City Judge at the time and practicing criminal defense law, as the judge’s position was a part-time thing. I don’t remember why I was at Springfield Baptist but it may have been around the time I was either contemplating or actually running for Mayor.
An attorney at the local bar walked in and took the urinal to my right. He looked up and appeared as though he had seen a ghost. He said, “What in the world are you doing here?”
I zipped up, cleansed my hands, and clapped him on the shoulder before leaving that restroom. I said passed by him, “Church is for sinners, Brother!”
I thought about this recently as my daughter had two pretty close friends who hadn’t been over to our apartment in a while. I asked her why.
She told me these girls parents had told her I am too “sketchy.” I suppose they’re right.
Since we are so fortunate to find ourselves inundated with “Christians” around Jackson, Kentucky, I have been able to fashion a meager living for my family and me in spite of my sketchiness. I have scoured the Bible for where Jesus ever told the first one of us, “Verily, I say unto thee, avoid the sketchy at all costs.”
It may well be in there, but I can’t find it. Thank the good Lord for loving the “sketchy.”
I do find the following, “And the Pharisees and scribes murmured, saying, This man receiveth sinners, and eateth with them.” Luke 15:2, KJV. That passage doesn’t make Jesus sound too societally acceptable in his day. I think those Pharisees were reputed to be right upstanding, if my memory serves.
I also found, earlier in the same Gospel (Luke 7:34, KJV) “The Son of Man is come eating and drinking; and ye say, Behold a gluttonous man, and a winebibber, a friend of publicans and sinners!” Don’t think any of those things were very nice things to say about Jesus.
Breaking this down for you, a publican, in England, was one who either owned or managed a pub. However, in Biblical times, a publican was a “collector of taxes.”
People in those days would have sooner hung around Frank Clement and me than be seen eating with a tax-collector. Come to think of it, a “pub-owner or manager” is not much less “sketchy.”
People are still aloof toward “winebibbers.” A “winebibber,” in Jesus’s day, was a habitual drinker of alcohol. The Pharisees were calling Christ a habitual drinker of alcohol, in addition to calling him a “glutton,” with “gluttony” being one of the Seven Deadly Sins (lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, pride).
I don’t believe “sinner” is in need of definition. I am certainly one, so was Frank Clement, and so was “Boss” Crump.
So many of you may wonder how a man like me can purport to galavant around the God-fearing folk of Jackson, Kentucky so utterly laden with the sins and bad-acts I carry around with me? In the words of Tennessee’s late, great, extremely popular, former Governor…Pray for me, Sisters and Brothers. PRAY FOR ME!
This if Fletcher Long telling you to take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
