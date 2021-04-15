of a memorial to a member of my family
Sharing fond memories of Bill Atwood, Hopkinsville, Kentucky
He passed to be with his Lord, April 14, 2021
For much of my life, Bill Atwood of Hopkinsville, Kentucky has been one of my father’s closest friends. Like will happen to everyone of us, Bill was called home to be with his Lord the early morning of April 14, 2021.
I can't recall a time he referred to me as "Fletcher." For our entire journey together, I was “Fletchy” to Bill Atwood and mostly to him alone.
My mother called and told me Bill died peacefully with his loved ones gathered around holding his hands and soothing him. As one of the village of people rearing me as I came up in the world, I don’t know how I could have asked for any better for my friend, for my father’s friend.
One of my favorite movies is, “The Departed.” It is a movie about an Irish gangster named Frank Costello who lived and ran the syndicate in Boston. Frank Costello was supposedly based off of Whitey Bulger; but, in the end, who either knows or cares. It is a fine movie.
In a relatable scene to the present situation, Frank Costello, played by Jack Nicholson, asks another person in the movie, “How’s your mother?” This “extra” in the scene responds, “She’s on her way out.” Costello’s liturgically accurate retort was, “We all are, act accordingly.”
There are two stories about Bill Atwood I have to tell you. Both of these stories perfectly demonstrate the man he both was and will continue to be in the recesses of my memories and the memories of scores of others who both knew and loved him.
Golf was a big part of the Long family experience. This was equally true of the Atwoods, particularly Bill. If Bill Atwood had to make a six to eight footer to win a hole or match, or get “up and down” from within 30-yards of the green, you would never want to bet against him.
We were at the Western Hills Golf Course back in the mid to late 80s. A golfer named Dale Bridges, who we all called “Dynamite,” had just bought a motorcycle and couldn’t wait to ride over to the course and show it to his friends.
I was among the friends who got to see it, as was Bill. Dynamite asked the assembled group, “Well guys, what do you think of it?”
Atwood said something which I still contemplate, even now, whenever I see a motorcycle. He said, “Dynamite, my daddy taught me you should never ride any mode of transportation which can’t stand upright, unassisted, after you dismount.” Putting things in such a way, both humorously and thought-provokingly, would be a “Bill Atwood” trademark the many years I knew and loved him.
The other story involves "water-fowling." The other “passion” the Longs and Atwoods shared was our love of hunting ducks and geese, which we did both commonly and commonly together.
I was about 11-years old and Dad had taken me duck and goose hunting a day before he had a big outing planned with his running-buddies. Dad and Atwood, the next morning, were to meet up and drive some great distance to meet another two fellows to hunt together. Dad was plenty excited about this hunt.
Hunting with those guys was infinitely (and understandably) more fun than hunting with an 11-year old. Aside from that, it was important to Dad I learn how to do this infinitely “manly” thing.
My younger brother, Mickey, had won a blind raffle at the Duck’s Unlimited assembly a few weeks prior at a convention center in Hopkinsville. The first-prize was a duck boat fully outfitted with a “pop-up” blind providing a movable floating hunting apparatus which was the envy of the area. Mickey was always lucky that way.
We hadn’t worn the “new off of it” and I was getting a turn. That next morning, the real hunters were going to put it to better use.
As we were coming back from our hunt, which I don’t recall being particularly successful, Dad said, “Fletcher, get your gear out of the back-end of the truck and leave mine. Atwood and I are going back out tomorrow morning with some guys we’re meeting at the boat launch.”
Now, I was 11-years old. I probably wore a size 6 or 7 “hip-boot.” My father wore (and still does) a size-14, extra-narrow. I am sure I don’t have to describe the difference between both the size and appearance of the two boots. In my defense, they were both patterned in a similar camouflage and were both "green."
I got a pair of “hip-boots” out of the back-end that day. Unfortunately, they weren’t mine.
The next morning, Dad got up hours before the sun rose and picked up Atwood. The two of them pulled the boat-blind behind the truck and traveled the 2 and one-half hours it took to meet up with the other two guys. Those other two gentlemen had made similar sacrifices to be at the launch-point at the appropriate time.
It is very important to be in position, with your decoys deployed, before first-light. First-light is an excellent time to kill a duck.
The parties rendezvoused at the dock, put their gear in the boat, and put the boat in the water. Now all that was needed was to put on hip-boats, wade out into the water, climb into the boat, and head for the spot.
Dad got into the back of his truck to put on his hip-boots. All that were there were mine.
There isn't a pretty way to paint this scene. There was no way Dad could hunt. There was no way any of the four of these men could hunt. I had screwed the entire day for the entire lot.
There was no way to wait for the sporting-good's store to open and purchase another pair. All that was left was to reload the boat, get back in their respective vehicles, and drive to their respective homes.
I had blundered terribly. That is the only description of the situation which may be recited in mixed company, though there are boundless other, "clever" descriptions which would fit equally well here.
Calling back home in those days required stopping somewhere, using their phone, and calling, “Collect.” Dad called Mom and told her to tell me he was coming back home to kill me. She told me.
While I sensed I probably wasn’t going to be killed, I wasn’t so sure I wasn’t about to be fed a size-14 hip-boot. I was hoping I got to select the point of entry.
The worst part was the waiting. Dad didn’t get home for hours, many more hours than merely the commute would have taken. It seemed an eternity.
There was a reason it took Dad so long to arrive. His friend, Bill Atwood, who (that day especially) was also my friend, Bill Atwood, made Dad drive around until Dad’s blood pressure had fallen back into “normal limits.”
From what Dad would tell me about the contents of their conversation, Bill kept telling Dad, “You know, Larry; Fletchy is always going to be Fletchy. There is nothing you will ever be able to do about that. You are just going to have to love him how God made him.”
I am proud to say to my departed friend that his prediction about me proved entirely true. In that way, perhaps in that way alone; I never disappointed him.
This is Fletchy, bidding good-bye to both a great man and friend, who I loved very well. Enjoy a peaceful journey, Bill. I am sure we’ll meet again on that beautiful shore.
Until then, take this for whatever you find it to be worth, BUT THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
