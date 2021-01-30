Not everyone offering you advice is offering it from a good place. Learn to discern the difference…
I have received some unexpected news about which I would like to comment. There’s a lesson in here I am quite sure and I hope the young people around this county will take something from this.
Behind almost every story of someone who has “made it” in life is a story of a doubter who told the person they shouldn’t even try. Foremost among these stories is when industry icon Eddie Bond told the future “King of Rock-N-Roll,” Elvis Presley, after Elvis’ audition to “Stick to driving a truck, you’ll never make it as a singer.”
There’s another story similar in nature. A good friend of mine from Nashville, Tennessee who is a very famous lawyer in the area and former political figure called to congratulate me about something I will get to in a minute.
He had read my commentary online about the way my high school English teacher had (unintentionally) motivated my work as a writer. He told me a remarkable story I had never before heard.
My friend was once the Commissioner of Elections for the State of Tennessee. In that capacity he attended a national Secretary of State’s Conference with Tennessee’s then Secretary.
He told me a woman approached him and said, “Being from Nashville, would you know anyone in the country music industry?” He replied, “Yes Ma’am, like anyone else from that city, I know a few people.”
She gave him a demo of her nephew from Texas who had recorded some songs he had written and asked if he might help “get it around” Nashville. She told him, “I think he is quite talented, but then again, I am his aunt.”
So our commissioner took the demo to a “big-guy” in the record industry who farmed it out to a pair of underlings to give it some study. They hated it.
The man from the record label asked the commissioner if the young man was employed? The commissioner said, “I believe he is a brick-layer.” The label responded, “Tell him to focus on that.” Sound familiar?
My friend went to report back to the woman who had asked of him this favor. He decided he would soften up the message given him to relay. He told her, “Look they said they weren’t interested in it but tell your nephew to keep at it and keep plugging away because I like what he’s doing and I believe he will find the right place for it.”
This woman called my friend months later. Her nephew auditioned some work down in Texas to some artist named George Strait. This guy’s song was “Amarillo by Morning.” Her nephew was Terry Stafford, and it became one of the most recognizable country hits in the history of that genre of music.
After the song became a big hit my friend called his connection in the music industry to crow a little. The guy told him both of the underlings to which he farmed out the project had been fired.
Journalism is a thankless vocation much of the time. The pay is meager, criticism seems ubiquitous, and the hours can be quite long.
In Kentucky, as a member of the working press corp at a rural weekly newspaper, one of the few things to which the industry regularly has to look forward is the KPA (Kentucky Press Association) Awards for Excellence in Writing and Reporting. We call the awards around the newspaper office the “Kentucky Pulitzers.”
The cutoff for submissions under the respective categories are in October of each year. Winners are notified in January and there is often a “Winter Convention” at which the winners are recognized. There will be no “Winter Convention” this year, owing to the global health crisis, however we were notified concerning winners.
James David Fugate has won a 2nd place in a category which has yet to be disclosed. This is not surprising. Fugate is the standard by which sports writers at class-3 newspapers are measured. He wins virtually every year.
I was surprised to learn I had won in two categories. I have taken a first in one category and a second in another.
I was also spurned along this road by a hater who was unimpressed with my work. I was greatly motivated by my senior high school English teacher at Hopkinsville High.
My senior research paper was entitled, “The Trial of Al Capone.” I was quite proud of the effort and extremely interested in the topic. I was devastated to learn I had failed the assignment when getting it back from my teacher.
I went to see her about the failing grade. I asked her how in the world I had failed. She told me I was guilty of plagiarism.
The work was original except for information from sources I had painstakingly credited. I asked her how she had arrived at her conclusion.
“What was the assignment, Fletcher? It was to write a 1,500-word research paper. You were to turn in your notes from which the paper was to be written with the finished product.”
“Yes Ma’am, but isn’t that exactly what I turned into you?”
“Fletcher, your finished paper was 1,500-words. Your note cards only contained 737-words. So from where did you get the other 763-words?”
I was right impressed with her demonstrated mastery of mathematics, being an English teacher and all. That aside, even at 18-years of age, her argument was the dumbest, most illogical one I had ever before heard.
I quipped, “So you thought in making ‘notes’ from which to prepare the final paper, I was supposed to both compose and write them out exactly the same way? Wouldn’t that contradict what a note even is? I would call what you have described as writing a paper twice.”
This didn’t persuade her. I am sure the sarcasm was of little use.
My parents sprung to my defense, raised three-levels of Hades about this “F,” and I was very grudgingly passed. My teacher wasn’t through with me.
We were doing something at the end of my senior year which was called baccalaureate practice. I am not sure what that is other than we were practicing for the promenade across the stage to get our degrees. I was pulled out of practice by this same teacher.
“Fletcher, I have heard you are going to The University of Tennessee where you plan to major in English/Creative Writing.”
"Yes Ma’am,” I answered wondering why this was of any concern to her.
“I want to strongly encourage you NOT to do this. You have zero talent for writing. I would hate to see you fall on your face and flunk out of college because you are trying to study something which takes talent you lack.”
I told her, “Ms. ______________, I appreciate the free advice. If I thought for one second it was motivated from a place which actually wanted me to thrive, I might even listen to it.” She stormed away from our encounter in “Tiger Gym." I haven’t see her since.
I didn’t listen to her. I majored in English/Creative Writing. I am now an award-winning journalist and writer and couldn’t be prouder.
If you are wondering whether I have written this entire editorial to rub this success in her face, I haven’t, though that aspect of it isn’t completely distasteful to me. In many ways I do owe this success to her. It has been fine motivation over the years.
I told all of you, reading this the story, hoping you won’t let people who don’t have your interest at heart in anyway dissuade you from following your dreams. Not all advice given you is from a good place. Much of it is just mean.
Follow your dreams. Work hard at what you love. Find someone to pay you to do it and you may be the next Elvis Presley, the next Terry Stanford, or even the next Fletcher Long.
For your sake I hope you fall on something a little more lucrative than just being the next Fletcher Long, but you know what I mean. You can take this for whatever you find it worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
