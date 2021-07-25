My brother and I are the same age for 7-days every year
According to a website called verywellfamily.com, years ago when two siblings were born within 12 months of each other they were called “Irish twins.” Not that it matters, but when three siblings were born within three years of each other, they were called “Irish Triplets.”
The website felt encumbered to add, “…today these phrases are outdated and rarely used.” Outdated and rarely used; one might say that about sums up the entirety of my lexicon.
I use outdated and rare phrases often. I believe in tradition. I never want much to change. Yessir, I am that type of old person.
The reference to Irish twins denotes siblings close in age. It doesn’t signify two siblings born during the same gestational period. The reference is termed an informal one.
Early in my parent’s marriage, my father had some condition contracted from his having had “Scarlet Fever” in his youth which went inadequately or poorly treated. It was thought, when my parents married, my father was unable to produce offspring and only had a limited time left to live.
The condition with which my father was afflicted was, “regional enteritis.” The condition increased the risk of colorectal and small intestinal cancer.
Most people just call it Crohn’s Disease. While there's no known cure for Crohn's disease, therapies, like the surgery performed on my father, can greatly reduce its signs and symptoms and even bring about long-term remission and healing of inflammation.
With treatment, many people with Crohn's disease are able to function well. Thank the Good Lord, Larry Long was among those "many people."
My mother felt one thing appeared crystal-clear, at least to her when she was only 18-years old; she loved Larry Long (himself, 20 at the time). She told us as children she married our father regardless of his prognosis. She maintained to us it was her belief whatever time the two of them were given would be far preferable to time spent without him.
It was (and is) a beautiful love story. That story continues to play out over 60-years later.
Obviously, Larry and Claire Long had children. The young couple would produce three children within 28-months, making the three of us (Felicia, Fletcher, and Mickey) Irish triplets.
Not that it matters but it was somewhat unseemly to conceive children so closely together in the late sixties. Our parents were married six-years before Felicia (the oldest) was born in '67, so it wasn't like it was a shotgun wedding or anything.
Even when happily married couples were building families, "the building" wasn't to be erected too quickly. There needed to be a respectable time lapse between the birth of one child and the conception of another, or so some older people then maintained.
I had a great-grandmother who was sufficiently embarrassed about the proximity of our three births to try to hide its fact from her friends, neighbors, and associates. My mother used to laugh about it, thinking it rather silly.
With my father's condition, it was better to make hay while there was hay to be made. Gather ye rosebuds while ye may!
It doesn’t seem anything is “societally unacceptable” in modern times. That is just another term which is outdated and rarely used. It is everything goes now a days.
Now, my brother and I are 11-months and 23-days apart (I was born August 2, 1968; he was born July 25, 1969). We slid in, “just under the tag,” of the Irish twin deadline.
The early prognosis didn't hold as Larry Long produced offspring and is 80-years old. He's holding up remarkably well. Doctors don’t know everything.
So, every year of our lives, Mickey (Frederick Michael “Mickey” Long) and I have been the same age for a week. This past Sunday began the clock ticking on our week-long twin-ship. We have been permitted a single week of twin-ship, every year.
I send him a message on his birthday, wishing him well. This year was no different to me than any other. On August the 2nd, one-week later, I will hit him with a bone fide “Claire Longism.”
This requires some explanation. When Mickey and I were being reared (another out dated or rarely used word meaning the nurturing and instructing of children. One raises corn and rears children; c’mon, you remember this…) my mother, when we would try to beguile her to some perceived advantage, would say, “Remember son, I have been 17, you’ve never been 42.”
I just picked a random number, but she was 25 years older than I and 26 years older than Mickey. You get the gist.
This was a reminder to us both of the experience and wisdom one acquires along the pathway of life. I use it with my own children.
Jack Whaley, who does the lion’s share of the “beguiling” around our household (though Caroline isn’t lagging much in arrears) tries to pull the malarky over my eyes most every day. I have caught myself, many a time, saying “You know Jack, I have been 13; you have never been 52.”
This generally just draws a look of What in the world is that even supposed to mean from Jack Whaley. If you think Doctors don’t know everything; teenagers literally know nothing.
So, both Mickey and I, growing up formatively on Foston Chapel Road in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, were intimately aware of both the saying and its many inferential connotations. If we weren't when mother said it to us as children, we have certainly become so over our combined years of life experience.
Getting back to the point on August 2nd, when I return to my numerical superiority of having attained the year back from Mickey he gained on July 25th, I was planning to text him, like I always do, with “You know Mickey, I have been 52; you have never been 53.”
Sunday morning, the 25th of July, I texted my Irish twin. His response was, “Thanks for reaching out! Not depressed (about turning 52), just glad to be healthy and all my people are good. I would make some joke about being the same age but we are getting old enough, we really are!”
It appears Mickey had different plans for this year. His text appeared to me to be a preemptive attempt to be spared the August 2nd reminder it is I who is the "big brother." Old Mickey was trying to get the barn door closed before the mule escaped!
Ha! As if! To that, all I can say is; nice try! History should have taught Mickey (by now), resistance is futile.
Mickey Long is getting the traditional birthday text from me on August 2nd. Mickey will be getting his yearly dose of Claire Longism. I may make a night of it and send it to him at one-second past the strike of midnight, but he will get the text.
With everything in the world which has changed, and with every tradition we have killed as a country and a people, this one will only die with me. I have had so much rent away from me already, I will not abide losing this too.
Why would I listen to Mickey anyway? After all, I’ve way more experience being 52 than he.
This is Fletcher Long, and you can take this for whatever you find it worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
