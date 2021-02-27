The Long Version....of Planting Trees

“Blessed are old people who plant trees knowing that they shall never sit in the shade of their foliage.” Greek Proverb
It is often the young who lead us, who show us the true way…
For many of my years I have attributed a certain sentiment to an ancient Chinese philosopher named, “Confucius.” As it turns out this attribution may have been misplaced.
I love the concept. The saying I believed to be derived from him was “A truly benevolent man plants a shade tree under which he will never sit.”
It is a fine proverb, philosophy, conversation point, or whatever else you would like to term it. It is also at least partly misrepresented both in content and context.
The actual short-version of the saying appears to be initially from an uncredited Greek proverb and is more along the lines of, “Blessed are old people who plant trees knowing that they shall never sit in the shade of their foliage.” It wasn’t said by Confucius. I was only off a couple of millennia.
According to online research, and thank God for an age where this information may be readily accessed as opposed to just going around misinforming every person we encounter, this may well have crept into our more modern culture from a sermon delivered by a French theologian. His name was Hyaccinthe Loyson.
According to what I could find, Loyson delivered a sermon in Paris, France in 1866 where he said, “Ces arbres qu’il plante et à l’ombre desquels il ne s’assoira pas, il les aime pour eux-mêmes et pour ses enfants, et pour les enfants de ses enfants, sur qui s’étendront leurs rameaux.”
It was translated into English and published in 1870. The translation read, “These trees which he plants, and under whose shade he shall never sit, he loves them for themselves, and for the sake of his children and his children’s children, who are to sit beneath the shadow of their spreading boughs.”
The “he” to whom Loyson was referring was a prototypical, 19th-century, French farmer. It was an indiscriminate “he.” It was a beautiful sentiment.
I thought about this philosophy just the other day. My eldest son, William Long, is quickly approaching his own graduation from Breathitt High School.
He will attend Centre College in the Fall. He has earned numerous scholarships to underwrite his attendance there. He will play on the varsity men’s football team.
He is playing varsity baseball this spring for Breathitt. Who knows, maybe he will tryout for the baseball team at Centre.
Centre doesn’t know about this yet. They only know about the football.
Other seniors are winding down their secondary educational careers, either choosing or applying to colleges, lining up employment, or making summer plans. William was up to something both unexpected and entirely different.
I walked into a room in our apartment in downtown Jackson, Kentucky and my son, William, was sitting before his computer screen in deep concentration. I was curious. What in the world could he be doing?
William was furiously clicking away at his keyboard. He was deep in thought.
Initially, I believed William was writing his weekly byline, “Hodgepodge.” I was wrong.
“What are you doing, Hoss?” I call him that sometimes.
“I am working on something Dad,” he responded.
“I can see that son, but on what?”
“I am writing a student constitution for Breathitt High School. I am going to send it to Mr. Davidson (the Principle). I am hoping it will facilitate the creation of a student council beginning next year and for years to come.”
You could have given me a thousand guesses, and I wouldn’t have arrived at that choice. “Has Mr. Davidson asked you to do this?” William responded, “No Sir.”
I asked, “Then why are you doing it? You’re graduating.”
William's response was for what I would have hoped as a parent. He said, “I love my school, Dad. I think Breathitt High should have student government.”
I was flabbergasted. I was also a bit embarrassed I had said anything which may have lent to an appearance I was trying to dissuade his undertaking such a selfless act. He worked on the document for hours.
As I sit here writing this, I know he finished the proposed Breathitt High School Student Constitution. I have reviewed the work, edited it, and made all of two-corrections to the entire document which was several pages long.
I have no idea what will happen to the effort from here. It may usher in a new constitution at Breathitt High and a student council. It may lead to a subsequent effort to which many more people lend a hand. It may not amount to a hill of beans.
It is sort of like the 19th-century, French farmer Loyson was referencing. While William and he may plant their respective trees; neither of them knows whether his tree will flourish.
Like William, the farmer hopes his tree both grows and blooms into something magnificent and beautiful. In the end nothing is promised to either gentlemen, either farmer.
Neither will be around to enjoy the fruits of their respective labors. Both will have to give it completely over to succeeding generations.
It will feed neither. Neither will draw relief while stretched out beneath its foliage.
It wasn't done for any thing apart from selfless reasons. It was always for others.
That will have to be its own reward. That's the only promise of pay. That's the bargain they both struck.
This is Fletcher Long and you can take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.