The Long Version of Proms in general and Breathitt's specifically

Proms...an interesting history
"When will life return back to the pre-Pandemic era?" Kenneth Shorty Combs
A beacon of 'Rockwellian' high-school society, Proms have a dark history too...
I had the good fortune of getting to spectate Breathitt’s Senior Prom this past Saturday Night. On-line research indicates Proms are generally held in May.
Breathitt holding its Prom on May 1, 2021 fit with tradition in a year which has been anything but traditional. Both my wife and I enjoyed getting to see two of our four children dress up and attend the Prom. If couples promenaded, we missed that. Not saying there wasn’t a promenade of some sort or other, but we missed it if there was.
Of course, Jack Whaley, our youngest, wouldn’t be denied his opportunity to promenade on the dance floor at a dance he wasn’t even supposed to attend. Jack, who has never been to an event, in his short life, he didn’t think had been planned specifically for him, was out on the dance floor “shaking it like he hadn’t a care in the world” until his mother and I took him home, with us, to permit the festivities to continue sans his, or our, involvement.
Jack was thrilled when the after-party William and Caroline put together started back at our apartment. That’s part of the allure of small-town living. You’ll never convince Jack that his brother and sister’s buddies aren’t also his. Yeah, he was the life of the after-party.
Prom has an interesting history. According to Claire Suddath, with Time Magazine which has been shortened to Time, the word prom is short for promenade. It was the formal introductory parading of guests at a party.
It was once a “coming out in society” event, like a debutante ball. It’s origins derive from American universities holding co-ed banquets, in the 19th-century, for its graduating classes.
According to Ms. Suddath’s article, Brief History: Prom, “…a growing teenage culture pushed proms younger and younger.” She went on to write that, “…by the 1940s, the adolescent dance we know today had almost entirely taken hold.”
Proms have been held in the school’s gymnasium, swanky hotels, and at country clubs. President Kennedy rescheduled his $1,000 a plate fundraiser he was set to host at the Beverly Hilton, in 1963, to accommodate a local high school. It appears the high school had booked the venue for its Prom on the same night as JFK wanted to do his dinner. Who’s JFK to force a high school to reschedule its Prom?
President Ford’s daughter, Susan, hosted her Prom in 1975 at the White House. I don’t think one would ever get away with that today.
Can you even imagine the uproar from the other political party about a President using the White House to host his kid’s Prom? We weren’t always so “touchy” as we are nowadays.
The Prom has a dark history too. That isn’t unlike most things in America, I have come to learn.
In 1994, an Alabama principal threatened to cancel the Prom if interracial couples attended. That bought him a lawsuit and place in infamy. I hope it was worth it.
Two South Dakota boys in 1979 became the first same-sex couple to openly attend Prom. As a result of this, some schools still have anti-gay bans in place.
In Mississippi, a school district canceled its Prom rather than allow a female student to bring her girlfriend as her date. That was in 2010 and the girl’s name was Constance McMillen.
She filed suit against the Itawamba County School District alleging the school had violated her First-Amendment Rights when they didn’t allow her to attend Prom with her girlfriend, didn’t allow her to wear a tuxedo, and didn’t allow the Prom to proceed as originally planned. The Court, at an injunction hearing, agreed it violated her First-Amendment Rights but the Judge didn’t force Itawamba County School District to host a Prom as a private Prom had already been planned.
The suit ultimately settled with McMillen pocking $35,000, getting her attorney’s fees paid, and the district agreeing it would create an non-discrimination policy which would include sexual orientation. Thirty-five thousand dollars is a substantial sum to cost a district for any policy and I would bet the attorney’s fees were right steep.
No telling what this policy ultimately cost the tax-payers in Itawamba County. Again, I hope it was worth it.
I can’t remember too much about my Prom other than my attending it. I would wager Constance McMillen will never forget hers nor will many other people around Itawamba County, Mississippi.
Prom was a big-step this year in the perpetual battle to return to “normal life.” There wasn’t a Prom for the Seniors of 2020. I will always remember that class as the one most impacted by this Pandemic. They were left without a remedy. There was no “Re-Do” offered to any of them.
Before returning to the apartment at a decent hour and leaving the Prom for the Seniors and their dates, I got to talk with Kenneth “Shorty” Combs. It is always a pleasure to chat with Coach Combs who is a fixture both in the academic and athletic communities here locally.
He asked me a pivotal question all of us have been wondering and some of us outwardly. “Do you think we will ever escape the bottle-neck of this Pandemic’s grip? When will life return back to the pre-Pandemic era?”
It’s a valid question and I would think a fairly ubiquitous one. It defies an easy answer.
I am not sure we ever will. Life won’t ever return to the one we remember pre-COVID-19.
Of course, that is the way of global pandemics. We never recovered from the H1N1 virus which caused the 1918 Influenza Pandemic. We never recovered from the H2N2 virus which caused a global pandemic in 1957-1958, nor the H3N2 virus underpinning the 1968 global pandemic, nor the H1N1 Pandemic in 2009.
Life for any of us, who are still around to recall it, never returned back to the pre-Pandemic stage. All of these global pandemics required the development of vaccines and all of them required us to be administered shots until we developed sufficient herd immunity to overcome the respective virus’s impact.
The flu is one which morphs perpetually and for which we still require yearly vaccination. This particular virus, the COVID-19 or the SARS-CoV-2, is one for which we will likely have to continue being administered vaccines, yearly, to stem the danger of its many variants.
So, the answer to Shorty’s question is, "We won’t." Life will never be what it once was, not fully.
However, last night a small, high-school in Breathitt County showed it’s not giving up on returning to some semblance of normal. We held a Prom, we crowned a King and Queen, a Prince and Princess, and we took a bunch of pictures in sparkling gowns and ill-fitting, rented tuxedos.
It was grand. It was glorious. Everyone had a ball. It was “normal enough” for all of us. Most importantly, to this small corner of Kentucky, it was familiar.
You can take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.