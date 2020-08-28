There are people around Jackson, Kentucky who seem confused about the role of a newspaper. They are fine with the newspaper reporting news about people they either don’t know or don’t like. When it comes to people who are popular, the newspaper (it would appear) is supposed to bury the story and protect it from public dissemination, or so some seem to believe.
I will never forget getting a phone call from a friend of mine when I was arrested. I had made over 100 public appearances on his morning news show called, Morning Line with Nick Beres.
As someone who took high-profile cases when I practiced law, and someone who made regular appearances on television, both locally and even nationally, I understood that I was a public figure. I understood that information about public figures was popular and marketable fodder for coverage. I understood I had consciously and willingly chosen to live my professional life in a way which made me newsworthy.
Anyway, I had been arrested and had been released from custody to an entire bank of microphones and television cameras. My friend called and said, “Fletcher, I hope you understand and won’t be mad at me. I have to report on your arrest on our news coverage.”
I told him, “Nick, you are a news reporter. My being arrested is news. Of course, I understand.”
We are still good friends to this day. We still talk regularly.
I no more hold against him his contributions to my public shaming, great embarrassment, and discomfort than I hold a grudge against the police officers whose job it was to arrest and book me into jail. How I chose to practice law, made me a target. They were just doing their jobs.
The way I conducted my practice. The way I was so regularly eager to try my cases to the media. All of these things had come home to roost.
I just wrote a story about a former sheriff’s daughter who was arrested for trafficking drugs. This arrest entailed conduct similar to what got this sheriff in trouble back in the 90’s.
It was alleged, back then, she was engaged in the marijuana trade and that he had covered for her and used his office to protect her from investigation and prosecution. He was charged for this in federal court, convicted, and punished.
Upon his release from custody, he was strong enough politically to gain re-election. He was narrowly beaten this past cycle by the present sheriff. It is my understanding the margin of victory was under 100-votes.
That is a testament to his popularity. That is a testament to how very well-liked around the county he remains.
I have never met the man. I am sure I would like him very much. The two of us have much in common and have unique experiences you have to be one of us to fully understand.
All of that aside, the fact his daughter gets presently charged with the same type activity she may have been doing back in the day and which he was convicted of concealing and covering up when he was sheriff some 25-years ago, is a news story. Matter of fact the angle of the story, his daughter's still engaging in similar activity which got the sheriff afoul of the law back then, makes it a front-page news story.
A gentleman came to the newspaper office Thursday incensed we had reported it. His anger was the father’s name being in the article.
He asked me, “How would you like it if everybody just perpetually dug into your past and kept beating on you about your every prior mistake.” I reminded him that actually happens to me, most everyday, and the good citizens of Jackson, Kentucky were busy on social media, that very moment, doing that very thing.
He said, “What if your son or daughter were caught dealing drugs and got arrested. How would you like it if the news reported about your past in that article even where you didn’t have anything to do with it?” I told him what I am now telling all of you.
If that were to happen to any of my kids, the fact they were Fletcher Long’s child, particularly with my past, would absolutely be reported in the story. In fact, it might make the story of national interest.
That isn’t the news reporter’s fault. The connection to me and my past making the story imminently more reportable and interesting is more my fault than his. It would be in all the newspapers and gain considerably more coverage for the story than if the offending child had been the child of virtually anyone else. It would be reported and that is just a fact.
I can sit around talking about how unfair that is until I am blue in the face. My complaining wouldn’t make it any less true.
I know this. My children know this. My kids don’t go around and drink and party like some kids their age because of this fact. There is nothing fair about it. However, they are omnipresently aware of it. Fair or not, it impacts decisions they make about what they do and with whom they associate.
You see, the Jackson Times-Voice is a newspaper. We don’t protect our friends from coverage. We don’t use our paper to make people we dislike look poorly or prop-up the people we happen to favor. We report the news, that is all.
William Safire, in a column running June 6, 1982, in The New York Times described the media as The Fourth Estate. He didn’t make that up either as Edmund Burke was fond of that description for the newspaper when he was in Parliament back in 18th-century England.
According to Thomas Carlyle, in Heroes and Hero-Worship in History, Burke maintained three estates in Parliament, with the fourth estate sitting in the Reporters’ Gallery. He maintained the fourth estate was more important than the other three.
English essayist, William Hazlitt, in the early 19th-century, said the king, clergy, and the commoners were the first three estates with the newspaper being the fourth. In the United States the concept of the fourth estate has come to place the press alongside the three branches of government: legislative, executive, and judicial.
The fourth estate refers to the watchdog role of the press. It is vital to a functioning democracy.
This newspaper is the people’s watchdog. Freedom of the press, as set forth in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, means remaining free and somewhat professionally distant from governmental control or oversight.
This former sheriff became a public figure the second he elected to seek public office. As a public figure, he volunteered to make every fact touching and concerning him both reportable and newsworthy from the date he entered the arena forward.
His decision to enter the public arena impacted his children, his spouse, his blood relations, his entire family, just like mine did. His past will follow him around like yours, mine, and everyone else’s.
Is it right? No. Is it fair? No. Is it both true and unavoidable? Yes.
This is Fletcher Long, someone well aware of all of these unfortunate truths telling you to take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
