Breathitt’s Chance to Soar to New Heights
Like the mythological Phoenix, Breathitt can choose to rejuvenate
Greek folklore or mythology has long been an interest of mine. I have no idea exactly what about it fascinated me in my youth, but I was once prone to read every Greek or Roman myth on which I could lay hands.
In ancient Greek mythology there was an animal about which I have been thinking, more and more, here recently. I have been thinking of this animal because of its qualities, because of its characteristics, and because of witnessing so many friends, neighbors, and family seemingly exhibiting these same characteristics.
In Greek, it is a bird call the φοῖνιξ. You might know it better as “the Phoenix,” especially if you are a fan of the Harry Potter movie (or novel) franchise.
The Phoenix is a bird which regenerates or is reborn periodically. It rises from its former ashes to new life. Hum, I wonder why this animal has been so omnipresently on my mind? Maybe it is what I have been privileged to witness from many of you.
There have been ample opportunities to view this attribute. I have seen this community rising from the ashes in outreach projects, in delivering supplies and fresh water to where it is most needed and in shortest supply, and in ordinary citizens out “lending a hand” to those in need.
I have seen it in elected officials making it a priority to visit us, to support us, and to get a full assessment of what is most needed. To a man or woman, they appeared moved. They appeared resolute to lend us resources and whatever aid they could muster. The appearance was one of genuine concern and not one of “politics as usual.”
There is something rising from the ashes of this catastrophe. It is something laudable, noble, and, in its way, breathtakingly beautiful.
What is rising from the figurative “ashes” from the consuming tide of flood waters appears to be colorful, powerful, generous, and eternal. It is a county’s rebirth. It is a community’s rejuvenation.
Phoenixes are among the strongest and most durable of all supernatural creatures. They, like a strong spirit of caring and community, are nearly impossible to kill.
Our collective and individual spirits, the spirit of our mountain people, are just as powerful. The resolve it takes to “soldier on,” unabated by the disaster, undeterred by mounting obstacles and difficulty, appears just as impossible to kill.
Matter of fact, all of the characteristics most noble about the Phoenix sound eerily similar to the citizens of Breathitt county. It sounds eerily similar to the many other hollows, communities, and small towns dotting the flood ravaged Appalachia mountain region.
This was what US Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers noted as being among our most prominent characteristics as he toured our area. This was what many other elected officials noticed who came out to support us, like Representative Bill Wesley, Senator Brandon Smith, our own County Judge Executive, Jeff Noble, and the many others who met us at Breathitt High School this past weekend to survey the recent flood damage, to provide encouragement and comfort, and to pledge to us their very best efforts in support of our commitment to rise from the ashes.
We have cried a lake of tears. Perhaps our sharing so many characteristics with the Phoenix can morph this into a positive direction.
After all, according to mythology, a Phoenix’s tears have healing powers. That is a comforting thought. Many of us have cried an infinitesimal amount of tears while enduring the latest natural disaster.
Perhaps these same tears may heal us. Perhaps the shedding of these sorrows may ultimately save us.
Like the Phoenix, which symbolizes, birth, death, and rebirth together with eternity, strength, and renewal; the chance for rebirth, the chance to show strength, the opportunity for renewal has once again presented. How will we choose to answer?
So far, we have shown great compassion. We have shown humility. We have shown resilience.
Our elected leaders are showing up. They are leading us, as we elected them to do.
They are supporting us. They are propping us up where able. They are inspiring us to continue to trudge along back toward pre-flood water normalcy, assuming there even is such a thing.
We, as a community, as a people, and as Christians, are finding opportunities to demonstrate what is noblest among all of our many noble qualities. We have a chance to demonstrate our caring, our kindness, our empathy, our compassion, our community.
We can be a beacon of light, a beacon of hope, a Phoenix rising once again from its ashes. We can rise to new birth and new life. We can be an example to the communities both like and around us.
We have a chance to rejuvenate. After all, it is what we do.
We may rise from these ashes like the ones before these. We may rise from these ashes like the ones which remained from countless “figurative fires” almost before consuming us.
We have a chance for rebirth. We have a chance to journey through this fire. We have a chance to rise from this adversity. We have an opportunity to emerge through the strife to once again soar to new heights, new glories, new life, and a new community.
Many believe a Phoenix looks like an eagle. Many paint it as a majestic bird with red and gold feathers. I believe it resembles us. I believe it looks just like you.
You can take this for whatever you find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
