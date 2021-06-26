What a difference a year makes
A return to normalcy
A return to the metronome rhythmically accentuating life’s precious moments
Centre College was hosting some of its top ’22 targets this past weekend. Some of the coaching staff asked the Long family if we wanted to come along and help them recruit some of the prime targets. We were honored to be asked. We were thrilled to pitch-in any way we could.
We loaded up William’s truck and away we went. We had a really nice time.
It was my wife’s first time to get to meet the coaches who were soon to be taking over her son’s playing career. It was her first time to tour the campus which is to be William’s “new home” over the next 4-years.
What did she think of the campus? She loved it.
What did she think of the coaches? She loved them.
She told me she was proud to be sending her son to play for Coach Andy Frye and his staff. I know how she feels.
Centre College is Bebe’s kind of place. She said it looked to her to be the St. Cecelia of the College world. That, coming from her, is high-praise.
Bebe graduated from St. Cecelia, an all-girls private and super-elite Catholic secondary college preparatory school in Nashville, Tennessee. For my wife to liken Centre to St. Cecelia is her likening Centre College to the school of which she is most proud to have attended among the various schools which have conferred on her several levels of degrees.
As we traveled to Centre, and around the town and campus upon arrival, I couldn’t help but think about the differences between this and last year. The distance between the two arcs are tremendous.
For starters, this year, none of us were wearing masks. All of us in the vehicle had been doubly vaccinated. I don’t believe this time last year there was a vaccine. Last year, we were shut in our homes hoping against hope to avoid asymptomatic carriers or the grossly ill and infectious.
Last year, there were no recruiting visits, camps, or combines. We were meeting with coaches attempting to decide whether they wanted our son to play for their school via Zoom calls occurring on our computer screens.
This year, we were headed to a recruiting function where there would be congregations of people. These people would be inside, talking amongst each other. They would be unmasked, shaking hands, living normal lives.
We wouldn’t be burdened with thinking about pandemics, gubernatorial commonwealth-wide restrictions, mask mandates, or campuses closed to the public. We wouldn’t be facing the prospect of bracing and preparing for online educational experiences.
Last year, we didn’t know if either Centre or Breathitt would play a season. You all know Coach Mike Holcomb better than I, but in talking with him leading up to the ’20 season, I will share with you Coach was confident there wouldn’t be a football season.
I kept assuring him it would get played. I assured him the KHSAA could ill-afford to cancel the football season after losing all the money it did when it had to cancel the 2019 “Sweet Sixteen.”
I couldn’t argue him over to my side nor could he convert me. As it turned out, there appeared to be a compromise.
We didn’t cancel the entire season like he thought would happen. We didn’t play a full season like I told him we would.
It appears there was a meeting somewhere in the middle. By the time we got to the playoffs, we didn’t know, from week to week, which teams would play and which would be forced out of the playoffs owing to the team’s being quarantined.
Remember in the district championship round last football season? We should have played Middlesboro (6-1 record in ’20) on The Riverbank. After Middlesboro’s team was “infected,” we were permitted to play Leslie County (2-5).
Middlesboro was a better football team than Leslie County. They had beaten Leslie County on October 9, 2020. They would have been a tougher second-round draw than Leslie. I suppose that is how the cookie crumbles sometimes. How fortunate for us.
Breathitt ended up playing 8-games. Centre played in the spring semester. The Colonels only got 4 games of burn. Neither team has heard the “cheer of the crowd” for two years.
Yessir, what a difference a year makes. As we sit on the brink of the ’21 season, restaurants are full, crowds are attending sporting events, and we aren’t watching Beshear make daily press conferences every evening. I don’t miss it.
What a difference a year makes. This year seems so full of promise, so regimented, so predictable. The routine is comforting. Like renewing an old friendship and finding that time hasn’t really changed either of you.
Centre opens its season at home against Hanover College on September 4, 2021. That is as certain as the sun coming up tomorrow. You may set your watch by it.
Breathitt County opens its season August 20. That seems as familiar as an old, comfortable hat; perhaps a favorite hat, or a Norman Rockwellian depiction of small town comforts.
We believe, if the KHSAA website is to be credited, Breathitt will open on the road at Magoffin County. Regardless of the opponent, the Bobcats will take the field, against somebody, on August 20, 2021.
You can count on it. You may set your watch by it.
The expectation of a coming season, both for high school and college, has renewed my spirit, restored my faith, and lightened my load in life. There will be a season…and I will get to watch it with throngs of other fans perhaps a tad less fanatical than I.
We’ll all experience moments of jubilation, moments of despair, moments of ultimate victory before being brought back down to earth by the bitterest of defeats. In the end, it won’t matter on which end of this lineal model we may happen to land.
There will always be “next year.” Next year will be, for so many, “our year.”
Life will go on, like a steady, barely audible, drum-beat the sound from which beats just under our consciousness, comforting us, telling us everything will be alright. Its beat, as steady as a metronome, promises us brighter tomorrows and victories still to come.
What a difference a year makes.
This is Fletcher Long and you can take this for whatever you find it’s worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
