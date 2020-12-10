The Long Version, of the End of an Era

Of The End of an Era…
The end of this Fall football season seems way more significant than just the end of another season.
Well, it’s finished. In the end, there isn’t much else a parent can say. There isn’t much else a family can say.
I imagine many other parents have felt that way since last winter, last spring, and this fall. This pandemic has altered our worlds, maybe eternally. Who really knows?
However, somewhat blissfully and with a measure of relief, it is over. Parents of high school athletes can commiserate the world over; certainly, all over both Kentucky and America.
It didn’t come off like we thought it would. It didn’t remotely resemble how we thought the finish line would appear when the journey commenced. It looked nothing like our conception of how it looked in our heads back on the junior pro or little league competitive fields of countless seasons past.
Regardless, the races have been run. The matches have been scored. The games have been played, at least for the graduates of 2021; at least for the Fall sports.
Will it be any different for the Winter or Spring sports? We don’t know.
Rumors of vaccines, even vaccines promising both prophylactic and therapeutic benefits, cause a well-spring of hope; pooling in our collective hearts. Will these miracles arrive in time?
Will they save wrestling? Will they save basketball? Will they save powerlifting, baseball, softball, or track & field?
Will there be a spring practice in football this year? Will the colleges, which put their football seasons on a Winter/Spring time-table, get to compete in 2021, after having to “sit out” 2020?
Truth is, we don’t know. No one knows. Anyone pretending to know is over-selling their sphere of knowledge and; most likely, their influence.
None of us parents, who had children playing their last competitive year of athletics at the high school level this fall, will ever get this time returned. These athletes who have, for all intents and purposes, forever lost their senior years; will never recoup what the pandemic has stolen.
It is over. It is gone forever.
However, we should remember the blessings and the season was not devoid of blessings. It was a blessing the KHSAA permitted us to get in a season, even if sufficiently abbreviated. That is a gift horse into the mouth of which I would do well not to look.
I can only relate my personal story. I don’t know any of yours, at least not well enough to write it.
I would assume your stories and mine are similar. Just know that this editorial has been written for each of you, as much as for me or even by me.
My son has just finished his playing career at the high school level. His name is William Long.
William’s career was filled with successes, wins, championships at the district and regional levels, a semifinal appearance, all sprinkled in with much ballyhoo, honors, and distinction. I am still numb at the prospect it is finished.
I stood there at the Regional Championship game in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, this past Friday night. I watched him play, for the last time at this level, a game which has given him so much. I watched him play a game to which he has given everything he has.
A verse from the Roman poet, Ovid, from his work, Metamorphoses, came to mind as I watched William’s last high school football game. “Any now my work is done, which neither the wrath of Jove, nor fire, nor sword, nor gnawing old age shall ever destroy.”
As I watched him embrace his sister, Caroline; I knew more than his football career had just ended. I could see in their body language this had occurred to the two of them.
You see, Caroline is an athletic trainer considered first-rate among peers. She has watered, taped, treated, and rehabbed William’s every injury, every minute of his football career; since he was 9-years old.
They embraced in the middle of the field after the final horn. She melted into his chest, buried her face in his jersey, and fully depleted every tear her big heart could summon forth. She didn’t sob any harder than he.
Two chests heaving under the weight of 9-years of a competitive game to which they have both given everything each of them had, collectively and singularly. Caroline hopes to provide the same services for her beloved Bobcat program against next year, if they will have her.
Still, it won’t be the same. It can never be the same.
William will not be there. For the first time, his will not be an ankle she wraps nor a contusion nor cut she treats.
William will be playing college football next fall. We don’t know how much play he will get.
We hope he works his way into the lineup. He has never come off the bench in 9-years of football, not even as a freshman.
Still, it will be different next year. Caroline won’t be there to hand him his specifically constituted water, with extra electrolytes, at either practice or on the sideline, like she has always before done. She won’t be there to apply the tape, apply the ice, the ointment, or to even bandage his cuts, his abrasions.
They will live separately, these two best friends who would never let you know how much the one means to the other. He will be away at school. She will be plying her wares back home, or so is the plan.
They cried and held each other, clutching the other fast to them, as if they might just ward-off the soon to be realization of the coming, imminent separateness. The isolation yet to come poured out of their eyes, and down their cheeks, as gently, but as steadily, as rain pours down a mountain porch.
It is, after all, over. It is, after all, finished. It was quite a run, while it lasted.
