The Long Version of the importance of voting...

If it is to be,...!
The fight for our republic’s continued existence has come, time to don our armament and report to the battlefield...
Let me tell you something about the New York Times. The New York Times is nicknamed “the Grey Lady” as it is now and has always been published without color. It has long been regarded among the newspaper industry’s most influential and circulated periodicals.
It boasts the 18th largest circulation in the world. It has the 3rd largest circulation in the United States.
It is the nation’s “newspaper of record.” It has won 130 Pulitzer Prizes, more than any other newspaper. The paper’s motto, which appears in the upper left-hand corner of each edition heralds it as containing, “All the News That’s Fit to Print.”
It is considered a liberal-leaning newspaper, at least it is described by most as a newspaper with a liberal slant. However, it certainly isn’t as far left as New York’s, Daily News. By paper industry standards, particularly by nationally circulated newspaper industry standards, it is considered mainstream and moderate.
Its Editorial Board, among the most respected in the worldwide paper industry, has just recently published an opinion piece which should give some pause to even the most ardent Trump supporter. In the article, entitled, End our National Crises, and subtitled, The Case Against Trump, the Editorial Board of the Grey Lady has asked its readers for two things. One, please get out and vote by November 3rd; and two, don’t vote for Donald Trump.
There was a time, before his changing his official residency to Florida, the New York Times was Trump’s hometown newspaper. Remember all of the laughing when Albert Gore couldn’t even carry his home state of Tennessee.
How funny is it the hometown newspaper, in the town that knows Trump way better than any of us, is begging us not to vote for him. Better think about that.
Now, I will never argue, half as convincingly, the case against Donald Trump as has been already argued by the Editorial Board of the Grey Lady. If you need convincing, please read that article (https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/10/16/opinion/donald-trump-worst-president.html). I would like to seize on an aspect of it and expound.
The article reminded me of something a very intelligent man said once. The actual quote appeared in the Editorial Board’s article verbatim.
We will get to it momentarily. Now, let’s delve a bit more into the speaker.
You remember or have at least heard of Frederick Douglass. We have a high school in Lexington, Kentucky named for him. He died February 20, 1895. I believe almost all of you were aware of his no longer being among the living.
Frederick Douglass was an escaped former slave who became one of America’s foremost social reformers, abolitionists, orators, writers, and statesmen. Curiously, he was someone Donald Trump appeared to believe, as recently as February 2, 2017, may still be alive (“I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about Reverend King, so many other things. Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice.” Donald Trump).
Yeah, that Frederick Douglass is a real up and comer isn’t he Mr. President? If he keeps doing an amazing job (as you described), he is likely to really make a name for himself! Sorry, couldn’t help myself.
Anyway, the late Mr. Douglass once wrote, “We ought to have government so shaped that even when in the hands of a bad man, we shall be safe.” When Mr. Douglass wrote this our nation was going through one of its darkest hours, the presidency of Andrew Johnson, immediately following the Lincoln assassination and the post-Civil War’s Reconstruction.
I thought for much of my life our democracy was such a government. It had been occupied by bad men before who had attempted to misuse its power. Time and time again, the machinery of democracy protected our republic, even from these men.
These last four years have taught me a painful lesson. It has shown me how very flawed our system actually is.
It has demonstrated that ours is not a government sufficiently shaped to protect us even when in the hands of a bad man, or bad men. I am the poorer for having learned this.
We have learned the Justice Department can be used as an arm with which to seize power and prosecute enemies if the President’s office, the instrument of power, is in the hands of a person willing to misuse it. We have learned a President can bully a senate into collaboration and stack the judiciary with enough like-minded cronies to insure victory when his misdeeds and undertakings reach the judiciary craving either rebuke or sanction.
We have learned Presidents can’t be prosecuted even if committing crimes in office. We have learned sitting Presidents can’t be indicted or even questioned, while in office, for crimes they may have committed in their private lives leading up to holding office.
We have learned Trump was on the money in Iowa, back in 2016, when he boasted, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters.” For some people among the minority in this country there is nothing Trump could do to lose their support.
Perhaps the rest of us have learned a few things too. On November 3, 2020, there are a “few things” we, the people, can teach Mr. Trump and those who have sworn unfaltering fealty to him.
There is something required of us to teach these lessons. To teach these lessons, we can’t be lazy or apathetic. We must be willing, nay eager, to write this next chapter sure to, one day, fold into the fabric of history.
There is an implicit optimism in this or any other democratically constituted government. It is discussed in the Editorial Board’s opinion piece and reiterated here. American democracy is only healthy where our republic rests on the judgment of the electorate.
For our system of government to flourish, where all other republics have before failed, we must rely on the integrity of the process. We must admit as many as possible to the polls and then and there instal a government by the people which acts for the people.
Mr. Trump has shown he completely lacks integrity. He has repeatedly violated his oath. He has failed to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.
The ball is in our collective courts now. It falls to each of us.
The school bell has rung. Class is shortly to be in session. It is time to teach this guy a thing or two…about being an American.
This is Fletcher Long, and you can take this for whatever your find it worth but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!