The Long Version…of the internet ‘tough guy'

Anyone can be a tough guy hiding behind a keyboard and a computer screen...our children are being targeted...
The internet is chalk-full of tough-guys, hiding behind keyboards and computer screens bumping their figurative gums about any number of topics. You wouldn’t believe it.
It is mighty easy to talk mess about someone from hours away on one’s social media site. It is quite a different matter to walk up into the face of the target of your postings and tell off the guy, man to man, eyeball to eyeball, toe to toe.
There are some people around these days who love to get on social media platforms and pick apart anything they can find especially when the topic is recruiting for football or any other sport followed fanatically. Many of these same guys say pretty unflattering things about football and basketball prospects across the Bluegrass.
It isn’t just confined to Kentucky either. It is prevalent in other states. Reading team fan-sites will make you a quick study about this phenomena.
There are college sports programs with their own message boards, and message boards hosting spirited online chat about even high-schoolers. People can pay a subscription to go on these sites and dog their favorite team's incoming recruits or even the existing players. These same people target high school kids.
If your son, daughter, or you reading this are a college-bound athlete, it will only get worse. For this, we’re very sorry.
There is a rule which has existed since my taking up journalism as a second career. Journalists, real journalists, don’t publish anything, online or in print, which subjects a high school athlete to negative scrutiny or criticism.
High school aged kids are amateurs. Even more than their college counter-parts, they are kids.
These athletes are doing their best. They should be applauded for their efforts, not held up to ridicule on public forums by adults who have nothing better to do than try to look important at a kid’s expense.
Some perpetrators hold themselves out as journalists around the commonwealth of Kentucky. In spite of the journalistic code of ethics regarding the practice, some of these same “journalists” feel free to violate this code. Maybe one of the more prevalent reasons is everyone with a blog is a journalist these days. There isn’t really any standard of professionalism anymore in this and many, many other time-honored professions.
Well, anyway, there are a few online guys (I am told) who took offense at a sentence in William Long, Signed, Sealed, Delivered to the Colonels laying claim to William's holding around 15-offers before signing with the Colonels. One of these “haters” claimed to have researched William’s offers and he could only verify William holding 6.
That is kind of humorous, neither Rivals nor 247Sports lists William holding a single offer. According to those two national recruiting services, William hasn’t been offered by anyone, even the school to which he has pledged, signed, and now enrolled.
I can’t even begin to tell you how sick it is this guy took the time to do the digging. So, this grown man has been sniffing around my son’s social media postings? Why? What bone does he have to pick with William?
I see loads of offers posted all over the place others claim look suspicious. Most of the people insinuating the offer was or must be illegitimate turn out to be parents of some other player feeling slighted.
The guy they are downing was offered this opportunity over the hater's son, so he or she is mad and want to claim the offer isn't real. I have never wasted the first second trying to either dispute or verify any kid’s offers.
If a high school player says he’s been offered, that is good enough for me. I would never assume the offers I find online are his only offers. We don’t know that, have no reason at all to believe that, and shouldn’t assume it.
I was talking to a friend of mine whose own son has signed early to play football in the FBS, Division I. I happen to know for a fact his son continued to field offers from new programs even after his committing to the team with which he ultimately signed. These offers went unreported by either his son or him. They existed, but you couldn't find anything online about any of them.
A prospect's decision not to go public with an offer doesn’t mean the offer wasn’t extended. There is no requirement for any player to crow about offers on social media for the offers to exist.
No one should assume un-Tweeted offers don’t exist. My grandaddy had a saying about assuming anything. He claimed it made an [delete expletive synonymous with donkey] out of you and me. He used a more informal reference for “donkey.”
Why wouldn’t a kid publicize a school’s offer? Well, there are solid reasons.
My friend’s son said he didn’t publicize it because he had made a commitment to the only place he wanted to play. When the early signing period came around, this kid jumped on the chance to sign his papers.
There are several flaws with this whizz-bang’s online research and its results. He is assuming William was never offered by any schools aside from the one’s he Tweeted, Snap-chatted, announced or posted on Facebook, or any of the other ways these things are published. Remember, what does “assume” do to us?
The fact of the matter is, this guy is completely wrong. William hasn’t stopped fielding offers from schools.
The offers have slowed since his announcing he has already been admitted to Centre College for the fall. However, William still gets recruited, even now.
William has 100% made up his mind he is attending and playing football for Centre College. He has continued to be invited on campuses for visits. Coaches continue to ask him if he is receptive to being offered by their schools. He has continued to field offers. He will likely field a few more.
You won’t hear of these other offers. William will not be posting any information about additional offers, hash-tagging his being “blessed,” or anything else along these lines.
He is thrilled with how his recruitment has gone. He is very comfortable with his decision.
I realize the chances are tremendous it is I who is this guy’s true target. His not liking me is understandable.
I don’t believe I have ever met him. I have no recollection having ever had conversation with this guy; in writing, over the phone, or in any other way.
Anyway, regardless of how he feels about me, he needs to start abiding by the journalistic code concerning bad-mouthing high-school athletes. He needs to lay off of my son, though William is more than able to handle his own disputes.
If this guy wants to stand toe to toe with William Long and tell William what he thinks of him, I invite him to do just that, by all means. If I may offer this person some friendly advice, he just might want to look William over first.
This guy’s obsession with William Long is creepy, unprofessional, unwelcome, and unwarranted. This preoccupation with a high-school kid finishing up his senior year is unseemly and, in the end, more of a commentary on what kind of a man that guy really is.
It doesn’t impact how anyone feels about William Long. It hasn’t stopped any school from trying to recruit him.
You can take this for whatever you find it worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!