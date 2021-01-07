The Long Version of (the January 6, 2021 spectacle in Washington)...

Well, what about…
And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air/Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there… Francis Scott Key, The Star-Spangled Banner; lyrics from Key’s poem, “Defense of Fort M’Henry,” September 14, 1814.
I went home January 6, 2021 to watch, on television, a bit of American history with my children. I had never before watched anything as pro forma or mundane as the tabulation of the Electoral College vote before the jointly-seated Congress.
The Electoral College vote happens, by Constitutional mandate, the 6th of January in every year following the national popular election for both president and vice-president. It is generally pretty dry and uneventful.
I wanted to stress to my children we are not a democracy, but rather a representative republic. America’s true election, for its two highest offices, occurs January 6; not on November 4. On November 4, we are actually electing a sleeve of electors from each state, to vote our will in accordance with the number of electors each state is permitted from its number of representatives in Congress (number of house members plus its two senators).
We have already been over this. I won’t bore you with the tedium of its being rehashed.
Then something broke out truly disgusting. An assembled mob, gathered to “protest” the election “stolen” from its leader, our then-sitting president, decided to turn into an armed, aggressive, and for approximately four (4)-hours, occupying, insurrectionist force.
They were not without instruction from the top. “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue…and we’re going to the capitol,” Trump said. “We’re going to try and give our Republicans — the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help — we’re [going] to try and give them [a] kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”
I will not argue with you about what was said. I heard it with my own two ears. My children heard it, a country heard it, we all heard it.
You will not deny this. You will, for once in the last four-to-five years, own this.
So the insurrectionists, exhorted to do this very thing over the course of Trump’s two-hour stump speech, did just as instructed. The domestic terrorists marched down Pennsylvania Avenue.
The insurrectionists stormed the capitol, destroyed federal property, violated symbols of our national heritage, desecrated our sacred chambers, raped our national symbols of authority, and ripped down from off the staff on which it flew outside the capitol, “Old Glory,” our nation’s flag; replacing it with one of their own, emblazoned with the image (right on the flag) of its leader.
I wish to say the last part again…these supposed Americans took up arms against the United State’s government, defiled and desecrated national symbols we hold dear, occupied our national seat of power, and then ripped down our country’s flag; raising its own. These actions constitute acts of war.
Now many of you will remark, because you have said this for four-to-five years, every time this president has defecated on our country, “Well, what about…” You’ll talk about looters during Black Lives Matter marches, or terrible acts of vandalism or looting occurring in protest marches in response to lethal police action directed toward unarmed black men and women, or what-ever other talking-points you’ve been supplied.
I don’t want to hear any of it. Shut-up!
Unfriend me, disown me, spit on me (beware, there will an aggressive and physical reprisal for the spitting), or whatever else you wish; but, Shut-up! I won’t hear it. If you’re okay with what was seen on TV yesterday; I don’t want to be your friend, now or ever.
You can not compare any protest in this country’s history to what happened on January 6, 2021. What should have been a wonderful teaching opportunity about the way a representative republic works turned into something altogether different. These insurrectionists, these secessionists, this invading armed force, these domestic terrorists, or whatever else you would like them called; climbed a scaffold, ripped down our nation’s flag, hung another flag in its place, and raised it over the capitol of the greatest country on earth.
Our capitol was under attack for the first time since it was taken, then torched, by the English in 1814. For the first time since that day; these rioters hung another flag from our staff at the capitol and flew another flag, other than ours, from the seat of power of the American government and symbol of democracy around the world.
Old Glory’s colors and symbols, conveying the values of our country, an item considered sacred and holding great significance. Old Glory, with its strips symbolizing the 13 original colonies. Old Glory, with its stars representing all 50 states. Old Glory, with a blue field at the upper-right (from the vantage point of the flag and not one looking at it), symbolizing “peace.”
Old Glory was ripped down yesterday; by insurrectionists. It was replaced by an invading armed force which had been emboldened, extorted, nay directed to do exactly what it did. It was directed by a president, whose image was prominently affixed to the flag which flew in ‘Old Gory’s’ place, himself in mid-tantrum, over people denying him something he wanted…continued power, continued authority.
In response to these indefensible actions, many of you either have or will respond with “Well, what about…” Well, I don’t give a single, solitary darn (and I don’t really mean “darn”) about anyone who wants to defend what happened in the nation's capitol on January 6, 2021. I won’t listen to your excuses; because there simply are no legitimate excuses.
This is not a time for “Well, what about…” This is a time for holding those responsible accountable. This is a time to make a strong and unequivocal statement that actions of this kind will not be tolerated. Neither will people inciting such riotous activity nor willing to issue passes to others who do.
You can take this for whatever you find it worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!