The deceased was named George Floyd. He lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He is dead. He shouldn’t be.
His assailant is named Derek Chauvin. He has been fired from the police force with the other officers who stood around and watched Chauvin choke the very life out of George Floyd while doing nothing to stop it.
Chauvin is in custody and charged with the murder of George Floyd. He is in real legal jeopardy. He should be.
Citizens across the country have been demonstrating, have been looting, have been exhibiting the full measure of the country’s anger, grief, and disgust. Our President has promised Minnesota the full arsenal of the military is behind the government there and that when “the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Many of you applauded the bravado from your hero. Admit it, you did, didn’t you? You shouldn’t have.
It was cowardly and disgusting. Tough talk from a man who bone-spurred his way out of serving in a military he now so casually wields against the very people he is supposed to be representing.
The problem with race relations, and why the black community is so grossly and disproportionately targeted by law enforcement, is the belief they are somehow different than white people. They are a different color, that is all.
Black people experience fear, worship, serve America, work, pay taxes, raise families, parent just as we. They both are and have grand-parents, aunts and uncles, friends and neighbors just as we.
They love this country. They have fought in every single one of its wars.
They are no different. They are treated vastly so.
There is a song which has been taught to kids to assist their learning how to count since the 18th-century. In the publication All Nursery Rhymes, it is reported that the modern version goes as follows: One, two,/Buckle my shoe;/ Three, four,/Knock at the door;/Five, six,/Pick up sticks;…and, you get the picture.
“Sticks,” in the nursery rhyme we all know is clearly and unambiguously a reference to inanimate objects. Objects without dignity or feeling, completely sans human characteristics, and invoking in it’s handler relief from handling the same with any degree of care or concern.
I, in a former life, heard “sticks” being used in police vernacular. I mention this to make a simple observation about language and its power and the impression with which the listener may be left.
When I was a trial lawyer, I had to consider carefully both the words I elected to use and the impact those words might well have on the listener. I have to make a similar decision in writing an article or editorial.
What impact a word or words may have on the listener’s consideration of the speaker’s position, in the end, often determines the verdict and, therefore, the outcome. Words are powerful and those most adept at employing them are the very ones most impressed by their power.
Emily Dickinson in Selected Letters once wrote, “If I read a book and it makes my whole body so cold no fire can warm me, I know that is poetry. If I feel physically as if the top of my head were taken off, I know that is poetry.”
“These are the only ways I know it. Is there any other way?”
Ludwig Wittgenstein, the Austrian-British philosopher said it this way, “The limits of my language means the limits of my world.” What does all this mean?
It means the words we use, and the meanings conveyed to whomever hear our words, can chill a body where no fire can warm it, can take off the top of one’s head, and may define the very limit of our world. At least according to people much smarter than we.
What reference do you use in private when discussing black people? Who listens and therefore learns from you? Your children? Your grand-children? My children and grandchildren?
Are we teaching our children that black people are human beings, worthy of our respect, worthy of compassion? Are we teaching that black people are worthy of our sympathy and, perhaps more importantly, worthy of our empathy?
Or, conversely, are we teaching those who come after us black people are inanimate objects to be subjected to us, subjected to our authority, subjected to our power, without any recourse when we, as either a government or police force, go way too far? You may be wondering why I mentioned the term “sticks.”
When I first journeyed into the professional wilderness of private law practice, I split expenses with a man named Gregory D. Clayton. Greg had been a Metro-Nashville Police Vice Squad Detective with a spotless disciplinary record until his resigning to engage in a private practice of law.
He met with a terrible end as he got hooked on Crystal Methamphetamine, got “dimed-out” to the authorities by his “live-in” girl-friend. He ended up killing her then himself.
His story was tragic, his end ignominious, his reputation forever cloaked in infamy. I loved him like a brother in spite of his faults.
Prior to his untimely demise, Greg shared with me the terminology he claimed to be commonly employed by Metro Police Officers, and he had been a patrolman prior to a detective, as one would imagine. Greg said that patrolmen, working the black housing projects, would tell dispatch they were out “picking up sticks.”
Greg told me the reference to “picking up sticks” was universally understood within the police department in Metro Nashville as being a reference for arresting black people. Like what poetry did to Dickinson, that reference turned my whole body so cold no fire could warm me. That reference made me feel physically as if the top of my head were removed.
Is that what Derek Chauvin was doing to George Floyd? Was he merely “breaking a stick” as he knelt those 8-minutes on his neck, draining his very life from him, suffocating him, murdering him? As Chauvin can never be forced to give evidence against himself, we may never know.
Heres’s what I know. George Floyd was a human being. He had family, friends, neighbors, and a life which had meaning and was just as important as mine or yours.
He was not some stick to be broken under the weight of Derek Chauvin’s knee. Black people aren’t any less than we, not lower, not deserving of inordinate amount of police investigation, force, prosecution, or persecution.
We are all people. We are all entitled to the same inalienable rights. We are all entitled to the enjoyment of life, liberty, and the unimpeded pursuit of happiness to the extent it is anymore attainable.
People across this country are incensed. They are mad. They are ready to riot and share with the government the full measure of their disgust. They should be.
You can take this for whatever you find it worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
