The old "Pony Express" Riders would have never stood for this!
The United States Postal Service (hereafter “USPS”) is an independent establishment of the Executive Branch of the Government of the United States and legally required to operate in a business-like way. Its mission is set forth in 39 U.S.C. §101(a) also known as the “Postal Reorganization Act (hereafter, “The Act”).”
According to The Act, the USPS is obligated to provide postal service which binds the nation together through the personal, educational, literary, and business correspondence of its people. The law requires the USPS to provide prompt, reliable, and efficient service to patrons in all areas and shall render postal service to all communities. Emphasis added.
I would imagine the minority communities in America, regardless of what color, would number among the communities described in the Act as being entitled to prompt, reliable, and efficient postal service. That would be my guess though some of you would, silently at least, beg to differ.
We bring this up because CNN recently reported Trump, in an interview with Fox News, noted that if he blocked the money the USPS was seeking to efficiently and promptly deliver and return the large number of “mail-in” ballots the pandemic has made necessary, it will render the USPS unable to handle the influx of mail-in ballots in the upcoming November election. It would keep those votes from being counted.
Trump noted the USPS needed the money to “…take all these millions and millions of ballots,” which he repeatedly, and devoid of any factual foundation, claimed will be fraudulent. That is why, he said, the USPS was NOT getting the funding. He has to STOP the delivery and, therefore, the counting of these ballots.
These ballots just can’t be included in the official election result. If they are, his cronies and he look to be in big trouble.
Now, in “Trump World,” what makes a number of votes “fraudulent” is basically anytime the votes are cast for Biden. Votes for “Donald Trump” are completely legitimate. Votes for “Biden” are fraudulent and can’t be counted. They are “fake news” and make the election result, completely fake.
That is really the rub. That is the goal. How does Trump get the vote counters to only count votes for him and disregard, as “fraudulent,” any vote for Biden?
So why is Trump insistent the mail-in votes must be stopped. Why does he think the mail-in votes will heavily favor Biden.
There have been studies published indicating that very thing. He really isn’t guessing. He’s seen the numbers I am about to show all of you.
According to a site called YouGov.com, in a published study by Kathy Frankovic, a large sampling of registered voters, nationwide, were asked how they intended to vote and for whom. Forty-one (41%) percent of those polled indicated they would vote, in-person, on election day. Seventeen (17%) percent said they would vote in-person before the election. Forty (40%) percent said they would vote by mail with 3% saying they weren’t voting at all.
Of the in person, on election day bunch; 27% indicated they were voting for Biden. Sixty-one (61%) of those voters said they were voting for Donald Trump.
Of the in person, but voting before the election bunch; 14% said they would vote for Biden. Nineteen (19%) of those voters said they were voting for Trump.
As for the mail-in voters, 82% were voting for Biden. Only 18% of those voters reported supporting Trump.
With the numbers staring you right in the face from a poll conducted August 7, 2020, now can you see why the push to derail the USPS and disenfranchise the mail-in vote. You see, those votes have to be fraudulent because they are likely to be overwhelmingly cast for his opponent.
The polling data I have used as a basis for this article is rather conservative concerning the margin of mail-in votes for Biden versus Trump. I have seen other polls, used on air, predicting 87% of the mail-in votes in the November election will be cast for Biden.
I have also seen polling indicating a much larger percentage than 40% will be voting this coming November by mail, as opposed to in person. As the pandemic spreads and spikes, the likelihood of people seeking to vote by mail increases.
That is why Trump fired the entire hierarchy of the USPS, including the former Postmaster General and replaced the lot with “Trump people.” That is why the USPS will not be funded commensurate with the burden November is likely to place on employees. That is why the new Postmaster General has done away with “overtime.” That is why vote by mail is “fraudulent” and simply can’t be permitted to proceed unmolested.
There was a funny scene in a movie once where a lawyer was forced, for 24-hours, to tell the truth by virtue of a curse placed on him. As luck would have it, he had a divorce trial during the period he was magically unable to lie. His opponent in court asked a question of the witness and the lawyer who couldn’t lie objected.
The Judge asked him to state the basis of his objection and his response was, “Because the answer to the question is going to kill my case!” Sounds similar to Trump’s objection to mail in voting this November.
He objects because it is killing his chances of reelection. Life often imitates art or so I have been before told.
Just like in court, that objection is invalid. You can’t just sabotage the USPS because the votes delivered to the counters are likely to kill your chances to stay in power. You can’t use the power of your office to keep yourself in power.
It is un-American. It is illegal. It defies the very thing which makes our concept of democracy the envy of the world. It frustrates the peaceful overthrow of government we experience every so many years through our election process.
Here’s the problem…when you intentionally frustrate the USPS in the performance of its rounds, you are violating federal law. When you frustrate the USPS from conducting business in a “business like way,” you are violating federal law. When you interfere with the USPS’s ability to provide prompt, reliable, and efficient service to its patrons, you are violating federal law.
There are two “mottos,” if you will, chiseled in stone upon the edifices of two of the USPS’s most storied locations. The first is inscribed on the New York City Post Office on 8th-Avenue.
If you were to enter the USPS in New York on 8th Avenue, you would see above the entryway, chiseled right into the granite of the edifice the words, Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stay these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. These famous words come from the 8th page, 98th-paragraph, of The Persian Wars, by Herodotus. Herodotus was writing glowing tribute to the Persian operated system of mounted postal couriers who served during the war between the Greeks and Persians from 500-449 B.C.
Another less know inscription appears on the building formerly the Washington D.C. Post Office and now the home of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Postal Museum. It appears inscribed on the Massachusetts Avenue and North Capital Street side of the building.
It appears unpunctuated but I have added some punctuation for purposes of clarity, which I didn’t do to the more recognizable motto. It refers to the USPS as the “Messenger of Sympathy and Love, Servant of Parted Friends, Counselor of the Lonely, Bond of the Scattered Family, Enlarger of the Common Life, Carrier of News and Knowledge, Instrument of Trade, and Industry Promoter of Mutual Acquaintance of Peace and of Goodwill Among Men and Nations.”
No where in that rather long and beautifully written sentiment did Dr. Charles W. Elliot, its author and former president of Harvard University, fashion the words, “Trumps’ Tool to Maintain Power.” It appears Herodotus’s Persian mounted postal couriers never met the match of Donald J. Trump.
You can take this for whatever you find it worth, but THAT’S THE LONG VERSION!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.