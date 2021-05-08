The Long Version of Whether Derek Chauvin Deserves a New Trial

Juror in George Floyd Trial Likely Tainted
Black Live Matter Demonstrator Finds Way to Jury
Pictured wearing shirt containing, ‘Get your knee off our necks’
Will Chauvin be released from jail and retried?
I want to begin by saying something regular readers of this column probably suspect (and rightfully). I approved of the verdict the jury reached in the trial of Minneapolis former-police officer, Derek Chauvin, in finding him guilty of murdering George Floyd.
Claims Floyd deserved to be killed because he was caught committing a crime, because of his health problems, or because he had drugs in his system both sicken and disgust me. Even where I approve of the verdict, I simply can not approve of how it was reached if what is being reported is as bad as it appears.
"Juror 52," Brandon Mitchell, has had his ability to participate in an impartial deliberative process regarding the death of George Floyd called into question. He may have answered questions untruthfully, assuming these questions were asked, and even perjuriously (veniremen are under oath).
I am close to certain the Floyd venire were asked questions about whether they had, prior to trial, formed an opinion about the matter they had been selected to hear. We are convinced Brandon Mitchell would have been asked the same set of questions along that same theme.
All states administer an oath to jurors selected to hear trials. That oath is something along the lines of “Do you solemnly, sincerely and truly affirm and declare that you will conscientiously try the charges against the Defendant, and you will decide them according to the evidence…?”
There has been a question raised as to whether Brandon Mitchell had, months earlier, already decided Derek Chauvin’s guilt according to predilections formed well prior to the matter’s being joined for trial. Those questions are fair and must be answered. If it is shown he had entered the trial with bias, the verdict must be overturned and a new trial conducted, whether this pains people like me or not.
The issue forms around a photo shared by several news sites, showing Brandon Mitchell, a 31-year-old high-school basketball coach in Minneapolis, standing next to two relatives, wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of Martin Luther King Jr. Incidentally, so we are clear, it was Mitchell wearing the T-shirt.
On the T-shirt were the words “Get your knee off our necks,” as well as a black baseball cap with the letters “BLM” (for Black Lives Matter). So we are clear again, Mitchell was wearing the baseball cap. It is also being reported Mitchell attended a demonstration, or March on Washington, last summer the stimulus for which was the Floyd killing.
We may come to learn “there is more to this,” or hopefully less, than what I have above put forth. For the time being, let’s assume the above is correct and an accurate framing of the situation.
In a former life, I tried to a jury over 200-criminal trials practicing law primarily in Tennessee but sometimes in states surrounding the Volunteer State. I had a case mis-tried for the very reason this matter has come under scrutiny.
In the case dubbed, “The Vanderbilt Rape Case,” I defended defendant, Brandon Vandenburg. Vandenburg was convicted; but, we discovered the morning after the verdict was announced, a juror had lied his way on the jury because he wanted to insure Vandenburg was convicted.
We learned about this deception largely owing to this juror going on television and making regrettable statements which alerted many people watching that this guy may well have had an axe to grind. This juror, who was the jury foreman, lied about before being a victim in what was a 23-count statutory rape indictment.
This juror's case was charged, pursued, and even went to a trial with this juror as a government witness. The court claimed this juror was asked a question which should have elicited the information, "hundreds" of times," during Voir Dire.
The judge in the Vandy Rape Trial found, generally, that defendants have a right to both fair and impartial juries. He found that right had been violated by the misconduct of “Juror No. 9.”
That juror cost the tax payers of Nashville, Tennessee hundred of thousands of dollars to retry those two defendants. That juror, who caused the havoc and whose actions resulted in the waste of tax-payer money, suffered absolutely no consequences for the wreckage his actions had wrought.
He had committed felonies, numerous aggravated perjuries, and the government never even charged him. It didn’t charge him (I would assume) because the Government was thrilled the juror lied his way on the jury and threw the verdict its way.
It was too bad this juror got caught, but the government appreciated the effort. Maybe that is why Brandon Mitchell wasn’t afraid to do it too.
It doesn’t matter whether I agree or disagree with the jury’s verdict in the case of Minnesota vs. Derek Chauvin. The verdict is tainted now.
I don’t believe there is any way Mitchell was either fair or impartial. I am afraid the case must be retried and that Chauvin should be readmitted to his former conditions of release to await retrial.
I also believe Mitchell should be held to account should it be determined he deceived or failed to answer any of the questioning during the selection process faithfully, accurately, and completely. People generally attempt to avoid breaking the law for fear of the consequence. There must be a consequence or the flouting of the law will continue, ad infinitum.
Why should it matter if "scumbags" like Derek Chauvin get fairly tried in front of impartial juries. We all saw what he did. We watched virtually all of the excruciating 9-minute segment of the videoed death.
It does matter. It matters a ton.
Democracy is a dirty business. Its price is often steep.
Blood has been spent and the ultimate in sacrifice paid for its preservation. It calls on all of us to pay toward its continuation.
Criminal law in America has a prevailing sentiment. It always has, and that sentiment has been advocated many times throughout history by the foremost of our founding fathers.
Protecting the rights of an American citizen has always been more important than those rights costing society a conviction. If guilty men or women escape criminal sanction to preserve the due process of law, then so be it; that is the cost! That has always been the deal America was willing to make for freedom, for liberty.
Benjamin Franklin, in a letter to Benjamin Vaughan, said “…[i]t is better 100 guilty Persons should escape than that one innocent Person should suffer.” He called this central principal “…a Maxim that has been long and generally approved.”
Franklin said that maxim was long and generally approved in 1785. It is the cornerstone of democracy and freedom.
Failure to adhere to that maxim is exactly why democracy, freedom, and liberty are all assaulted when a juror overlooks reasonable doubt about an accused’s guilt for the sake of convenience or because that juror arrived at trial with a mind already "settled" about a defendant's being guilty or not guilty. The government’s losing a criminal trial, even against a “guilty-looking” defendant, is demanded as the cost for violations of the Constitution. It was then, and even now should be, the price paid by our government for cheating to get the solution to a problem it didn’t properly work.
We are a society where the end doesn’t justify the means. The means (Due Process) is everything; if you love your liberty and cherish your freedom.
As much as I hate to say it, Derek Chauvin must be retried. I am afraid justice demands it.
